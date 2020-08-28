SYRACUSE — Chautauqua-Wawasee and Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum are collaborating to offer the second annual series of three programs that explore the history of Native Americans in northeastern Indiana.
Each of the three one-hour programs will be presented from Sept. 3-5 at the Syracuse Community Center, 1013 N. Long Drive. The free programs will feature presenters and an interactive environment for discussion, officials stated in a news release. Masks are required and social distancing will be enforced due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Erik Vosteen will present “Elm Bark Dugout Canoe Construction” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and he will show how historic watercraft were built from natural materials gathered from the forests and on the shores of lakes and rivers for thousands of years. The program is also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81591741101.
Jim Bickel and Michelle Edington are teaming to present “Prehistoric weapons, tools and adornments of Native Americans” at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4. The pair will bring back to the Wawasee area remnants of the inhabitants of this area from centuries ago, and discuss a collection of more than 200 artifacts. The program is also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83111436946.
Trevor Tipton will lead the third program at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 5 titled “Legends, Lore and Legacies of Northeast Indiana Natives.” He will discuss and display his artifact collection acquired from Noble County and weave the local history into the presentation. The program is also available via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85926310081. Following the program, Jeff Mesaros will demonstrate Flintknapping to show how artifacts were made by hand. This technology was used in historic times to manufacture gun flints and in prehistoric times to make spear and dart points, arrow heads, knives, scrapers, blades, gravers, perforators, and many other tools.
For more information, visit syracusemuseum.org/.
