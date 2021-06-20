Annual Mudtastic Classic draws record crowd

Around 300 people from across the region answered the call to get dirty for a good cause during the seventh annual Mudtastic Classic in Syracuse Saturday morning.
The event, presented by the K21 Health Foundation, was held on trails near the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation’s Levinson-LaBrosse Lakes & Wetlands Education Center, which is located just south of Syracuse on Ind. 13.
According to Chad Jonsson, superintendent of parks for the Syracuse Parks & Recreation Department, the Mudtastic Classic is hosted annually as a fundraiser for the department. Registration this year was $25 for adults and $15 for youth ages 7 to 14.
“The parks department puts it on. It’s a fundraiser for the parks. And then we have some sponsors that are involved that help us out with dirt, and lumber and whatever else,” Jonsson said of the event. “We were actually able to do it last year as well. It was right before everything shut down due to COVID. And then this year, people just seem to be really happy to be able to get out and socialize.
“This is our biggest crowd we’ve ever had, so I think people were just looking for something to do,” he added of the turnout. “I think we registered about 300, and normally we do about 250.”
Always challenging, this year’s course featured nearly two dozen obstacles spread out over about two miles of trails near Lake Wawasee. To keep things interesting, participants were faced with everything from mud slides and trenches to climb-over walls and tire runs, just to name a few.
“So, it’s a two-mile mud run and obstacle course. We use the property here, and just have a good time and make a little money for the parks,” Jonsson said. “We usually use the same obstacles every year, but we change the course so it’s not always the same thing for people.”
Stacy Johnston, who was in town from Chicago for a family reunion, said Saturday was her second time participating in the annual event.
“We actually have 18 family members here today,” Johnston said. “We all came in from different places — Ohio, Indiana, Chicago, etc. This is actually the first time in 18 months the whole family has been together. So, it’s been great.
“And you don’t have to be in really good shape or anything,” she added with a laugh. “It’s just about getting muddy and spending time with family and friends.”
Dayana Garcia, a first-timer from Goshen, was quick to agree.
“It just sounded like fun,” Garcia said. “Yeah, just a great opportunity to get out and get dirty.”