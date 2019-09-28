GOSHEN — Day Two of the 52nd Annual Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale kicked off to a soggy yet successful start Saturday morning as droves of people from Indiana and the surrounding region flocked to the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds to help support the worldwide relief efforts of Mennonite Central Committee.
Since the event’s launch back in 1968, the Michiana Mennonite Relief Sale has raised funds to support the projects and programs of Mennonite Central Committee, a worldwide ministry of Anabaptist churches whose mission is to respond to basic human needs and work for peace and justice both in the United States and abroad.
According to Helen Glick, quilt auction coordinator for the annual event, such relief sales are among the MCC’s largest and most widespread fundraising efforts. The sale, made possible with the help of hundreds of local volunteers, is one of 40 relief sale events held annually in the United States and Canada that together raise more than $5 million for the organization each year, she explained.
“People who are involved in this are very passionate about supporting MCC and their work around the world, as MCC works both here in the U.S. and abroad,” Glick said of the event. “This is a very large fundraiser for us. This is the one that really draws donors from Indiana, northeastern Ohio, just kind of the whole region. So it’s just a joy to be part of this and to see all the people who are willing to donate their time and their artistic skills.”
While Day One of the two-day event kicked off at 5 p.m. Friday and included a craft sale, children’s auction and haystack dinner, the real crown jewel of the event — the annual quilt auction — started promptly at 8 a.m. Saturday featuring approximately 200 handmade quilts, comforters and wall hangings crafted and donated by area artisans.
“The quilt auction is one of the biggest draws, definitely,” Glick said of the annual relief sale. “Quilting is a longtime art that spans centuries in the U.S. and abroad, and it is a traditional Mennonite art form where people are able to contribute and use their skills to raise money for the organization.”
In addition to the popular quilt sale, Saturday’s event featured a massive garage sale, the popular My Coins Count coin donation program and countless vendors for attendees to enjoy. Also popular Saturday was the “Run For Relief," a 5k run and 2k fun walk, with all proceeds going to MCC relief efforts.
“We don’t really have a set fundraising goal. It’s really just whatever we can raise,” Glick said of the relief sale, which, last year, raised just under $488,000 for the organization. “Proceeds from the event go to MCC programs, such as disaster relief both here in the U.S. and abroad, and peacemaking and community development, trying to enable people to help themselves.”
And of course, one can’t talk about the annual MCC relief sale without talking about the food — lots and lots of food. Visitors to this year’s sale were treated to everything from pancakes and sausage in the morning to a baked and sweet potato bar, taco salad, pulled-pork sandwiches and homemade ice cream in the afternoon.
For first-timer Hanna Wells of Kalamazoo, Michigan, while she enjoyed everything about the annual gathering and sale, the handmade quilts will likely keep her and her friends coming back year after year, she explained.
“I just love everything about them, the comradery of people when they’re making the quilts, the artistry, and it’s just a wonderful way of getting family and friends together and creating a beautiful object that is also very useful,” Wells said of the multitude of handcrafted quilts on display during Saturday’s auction. “As for me, we don’t have the money right now to actually buy one of these quilts. I mean, some of these go for thousands of dollars! So for me personally, I’m just here to browse and enjoy all the beauty.”
For more information on the annual MCC Relief Sale, visit www.mennonitesale.org. For more information on the MCC organization, visit www.mcc.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.