ELKHART — Gardeners on the hunt for knowledge and deals converged at the Northern Indiana Event Center in Elkhart Saturday morning for the kickoff of the annual Elkhart County Garden Expo.
Now in its second year, the expo, sponsored by the Michiana Master Gardeners Association, was originally held at the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds, though it soon became apparent that the show’s popularity would require a much larger venue.
“Last year was the first, at the Elkhart County Fairgrounds, and they did really, really well. But the venue was not large enough. So, we moved up to here and filled this out this year. We’re actually sold out,” said Eric Amt, an Advanced Master Gardener and volunteer at Saturday’s event. “And with this great weather we’re having today, we’re hoping to at least double last year’s turnout, which was about 500 people. So, we’re hoping for 1,000.”
Attendees of Saturday’s expo were able to visit more than 50 vendors and nature-themed booths, featuring various plants and heirloom seeds, as well as garden decorations, equipment and assorted products. Seminars and guest speakers, including garden author Melinda Myers and herbalist Marcy Dailey, helped draw in the crowds as well.
“The goal of the expo, I think, is really just to make people as aware as possible of outdoor gardening, as well as the Master Gardener program in Elkhart County and the benefits of what people can do who want to spread the word about gardening and informing more people,” Amt said. “We have several really great speakers here today, we’ve got 12 different demonstrations by master gardeners, etc. So, it’s really just about spreading the word about gardening.”
As for what he personally loves about gardening, Amt said it’s all about the magic of watching something grow.
“And then, if it’s a food source, it’s particularly rewarding to grow things,” he added. “I really like trees and shrubs and things like that, which take a little longer to appreciate. But those are forever. They’re not just for me. And in the Master Gardener program, you meet all kinds of people who want to do all kinds of things. Different people like different things, and there really is something for just about everybody when it comes to gardening.”
Fern Gerber, of Goshen, was among the hundreds of gardening aficionados to attend Saturday’s event.
“We went to it last year as well. It was much smaller. So, this is great,” Gerber said of the larger event center. “We’ve been gardeners for many, many years. We actually moved up here from Kansas about 10 years ago, and it wasn’t as easy to garden out there. But here, it’s so easy.”
While she’s grown just about everything one can grow in a garden over the years, Gerber said vegetables are her current passion when it comes to the pastime.
“For me personally, I like to see things grow and see the end results. And I like vegetables, because then you get to eat them!” she said with a laugh. “But I also did a lot of flower growing over the years as well. So, I like it all.”
