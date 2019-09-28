GOSHEN — Community members in the hundreds converged on Grace Community Church in Goshen Saturday morning, lured by the promise of free children’s clothing.
Saturday marked the kickoff of the church’s annual New to You Children’s Clothing Exchange, now in its 12th year, where the church gathers donations of new or gently used clothing from church and community members and then offers them up for free during the exchange event.
“Essentially how this event works is we accept donations on Thursday and Friday, we fill our gym full of new or gently used cloths, and then on Saturday, we open the doors to give it all away for free,” said Kariann Yotter, a Grace church member and one of the coordinators of Saturday’s event. “It started out with donations coming from just the church, and then we’ve just grown it over the years. We advertise it on Facebook, so we get a lot of people from the community that see us on Facebook that come in and bring their clothes. So we get a lot from the church, but we also get a lot just from the community that volunteer and bring clothes in.”
While all attendees are allowed to take up to 30 items per child, the event does use a tiered opening method, where those who both donate clothes and volunteer to help with the event are allowed first access at 8 a.m. Saturday, while those who either volunteer or donate are allowed access at 9 a.m.
Once the early birds have had their pick of the clothing, the doors are then opened at 11 a.m. for all community members.
“So at that point we welcome the entire community, and they can shop from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — or until the clothing runs out. And that’s actually pretty common,” Yotter said of the annual exchange. “I mean, sometimes the gym will go from 10,000 items to one rack in less than four hours. It just depends on the need.”
As for what’s behind the church’s desire to host the annual event, Yotter said it’s all about giving back to the community.
“This event is my heart. It’s also the heart of the church, just to give to the community. It’s just an easy way to bless a lot of people,” Yotter said of the exchange. “There are a lot of single moms, there are a lot of single dads, grandparents, people who don’t have jobs. ... This is just an event where they can get what they need and feel the love. So it’s just a lot of fun to bless all the families.”
