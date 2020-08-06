NAPPANEE — While attendees may see many of the same vendors and entertainers at the Arts and Crafts Marketplace, previously the Amish Acres Arts & Crafts Festival, new to the festival are numerous safety measures in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Barns at Nappanee, Home of Amish Acres, managing partner Marlin Stutzman said Thursday it took a lot of preparation and careful planning to make the event happen this year.
“Originally the governor announced after July 4 we’d be in Stage 5 (of the back-on-track plan) and we thought we’d be okay,” he said. But then Elkhart County stayed in Stage 4 of Gov. Eric Holcomb's plan so Stutzman said they were in constant contact with the governor’s office and Elkhart County Health Department.
The partners purchased the property at a Feb. 5 auction. Just more than one month later, the country shut down because of the coronavirus. The partners have resumed operations at the restaurant and theater but Stutzman admitted it has been challenging. Because they are a new entity, the company is not eligible for funding.
“We’ve had no government assistance at all,” Stutzman said. “But we’ve got a great team here and what’s impressed me is the old and new staff members love this property and are willing to do whatever it takes to make it work.”
While it’s been challenging for the owners, they wanted to hold the event out of concern for the artists and vendors, some of whom depend on such shows for their income.
“That was a factor for us, too," Stutzman said. "The real lives economic impact drove us to make every effort to do it.”
SAFETY CHANGES
Stutzman said the foremost concern owners had was the safety and health of vendors and attendees to the festival this year.
“We’re a marketplace this year, not a festival," he said. "We’ve eliminated those (components) where people would gather in one place."
Concerts and other shows were eliminated, but there is still some entertainment, such as The Whip Guy Chris Camp and Dan Barth’s Medicine Man Show, as well as a couple of children’s shows where seating is spread out.
Marketplace Director Becky Cappert said booths were spread out 6 feet apart and the mask mandate is being observed as vendors and guests are being asked to wear masks. There are open-air canopies and hand washing stations spread throughout the grounds, she added, and, since there are main entry points, organizers can monitor the number of people on the grounds at one time and adjust if necessary.
“We want people to feel safe when they come out,” Cappert said.
FEELING GRATEFUL
For many of the artists and vendors — who come from 24 states and 87 cities — this was either their first show of the year or their first show since the pandemic began.
David Sacks, of Chicago CBD & Essential Oils, who has been attending the event for about four years, said this is his first show in months.
“The last show I did was the first week of February in Madison, Wisconsin, and this is the first outdoor show, as a whole host of major festivals canceled,” he said.
Dave Clevenger, of Puzzles by Dave, who makes name puzzles with scroll and band saws, said it was his first show of the year.
“It’s nice to have a show,” he said.
Scott Chalfant, of Chiseled Designs woodworking, also said it was his only show so far, “and probably the last one. I added a couple but they were canceled.”
For some vendors, such as Kyle Wilson, of Left Behind Photography, who creates unusual photographic art from abandoned businesses and homes, selling art is their only source of income. Wilson said not having shows has made a major impact on his income.
“This is my first show in five months. Thirty-five shows canceled since March,” he said. “Some have tried to hold virtual art shows but the turnout hasn’t been as good.”
Wilson said the only good thing is that it’s given him time to write a book about his photography.
Although vendors all said that business was a little slow, they also expected as much between the pandemic and the economy.
They were hopeful the weekend might bring more business their way.
Visitors, such as first-time attendee Brittany Daniel and her two children, Kinslee Hedgepeth and Kamauri Hedgepeth, all of North Carolina, were in Nappanee because Brittany’s husband is a truck driver and they went along on one of his runs. She said they decided to check out the festival.
“I love it," she said. "It’s definitely different from what we’re used to.”
Friends Sheree Long, of Syracuse, and Linda Campbell, of Kokomo, have made attending the event an annual girl’s shopping day.
“It’s an annual excuse to go shopping,” Long said.
Campbell said she’s made some purchases but “we’ve still got some more shopping to do.”
Long laughed and said Campbell had already made one run to the car with her purchases. The women, who spoke while they took a break from shopping, said they enjoyed visiting the regular artists, such as a glass blower, especially if they need to purchase a replacement or another piece from one of them. They like the variety of unusual and different things they find at the festival.
“We were glad (the festival was being held)," Long said. "Everything’s been on lockdown. It’s time to get out.”
Stutzman said organizers will continue to take every safety precaution, and that health officials recommend either eating at home or outdoors.
“We’re glad we can offer that, too,” he said.
The event continues from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.