NAPPANEE — There was no comment from members of the public Monday during any of the three public hearings heard by members of the Nappanee City Council, which included the annexation of a lot on C.R. 54, for vacation of an alley on East Lincoln Street and the vacation of a portion of Metzler Street and an alley.
The council passed an ordinance for annexation of a single lot on C.R. 54 on second reading. The annexation request was brought by Neil Kirkwood, who was present on the video conference meeting.
Kirkwood wants to build a single-family dwelling on the parcel of property owned by Todd Cleveland and wants the annexation to tie into city water and sewer.
The property is near Blackstone Subdivision, which is annexed into the city, and the property directly to the east of the parcel in question was also annexed into the city, so it is contiguous to city.
Along with the annexation, there was also a resolution for a fiscal plan. Mayor Phil Jenkins said that since it’s a single lot, there will be no significant impact to the tax base and the owner is going to pay for tying into the water and sewer.
He added that the plan is to have the third reading on June 1 and then there’ll be a 30-day remonstrance period.
“Hopefully by the 4th of July it’ll be taken care of,” Jenkins said.
NEW ANNEXATION REQUEST
The council considered a new annexation request of 74 acres of property off C.R. 52 just north of Wellfield Park. The mayor said that in order to annex a property, it needs to be contiguous to the city by 12.5% and, in this case, the property is 30% contiguous. The request was brought by Harley Schwartz, RTC (Round Table Construction, LLC), who was present at the meeting, and Larry Mullet, RTN Corp.
Council member Todd Nunemaker pointed out there were three access points to C.R. 52.
“If it’s going to be residential it’ll be a great asset to the city, especially around the soccer complex," he said.
The council approved the ordinance on first reading and set a public hearing for 7 p.m. June 15. After the meeting, Schwartz wasn’t ready yet to announce plans other than to say, “There’s potential for some residential housing.”
SPECIAL USE VARIANCE
Zoning Administrator Don Lehman told the council the Board of Zoning Appeals held a special hearing regarding a special use for property at 802 S. Elm St. The request was brought by MA Properties and Mark Miller of Newcomer Services. Miller, who was present at the meeting, wants to develop the property into a parking lot for Newcomer Service.
Lehman said there was some discussion by the neighbors and board members, so the board approved the special use with conditions, including: the lot be used for customer repair work vehicles and employee vehicles only, a privacy fence of either polyvinyl or wood be constructed, rail fencing in the front of the property and the drainage needs to be reviewed by the city’s engineer.
Nunemaker asked if the whole property would be used for parking. Miller said that it would and that he’s currently using part of the nearby church’s parking lot and the driveways of two homes he owns and rents out. He added the current situation is not fair to the tenants.
The council approved the special use with the conditions set by the BZA.
MEMORIAL DAY
Jenkins told the council that in lieu of a public ceremony for Memorial Day, city officials are working on a video to send out to all the veterans and to post on social media. He said there are 27 men from Nappanee on the memorial outside of the municipal building.
“Although we can’t celebrate in person, we want them to know how much we appreciate their sacrifice,” he said.
In other business:
• The council passed a rezoning ordinance for LFM/Newmar for a property recently annexed into the city on second reading. The zoning is being changed to I-1, industrial. Third reading will be June 1.
• Approved vacating the alley east of the substation between Elm and Madison and north of the railroad tracks on second reading. NIPSCO is expanding utilities.
• Approved on second reading vacating a portion of Metzler Street and alley.
• Removed from the table and approved EMS write-offs.
• Approved a resolution that will allow the city to be reimbursed for expenses paid out before the State Revolving Funds arrived for the water improvement project.
• Heard the municipal pool will be closed for the summer. Park Superintendent Chris Davis said the decision was made by the park board last week.
