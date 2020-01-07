NAPPANEE — At the first council meeting of 2020, Mayor Phil Jenkins welcomed new council members and clerk-treasurer, as well as the rest of the council.
“I’m glad to have everyone here and glad to get started on the business of 2020,” Jenkins said.
One of the first orders of business was to approve an annexation ordinance for Beacon Health Systems for a six-acre parcel of property. Jenkins said the property is just west of the high school. He added there was a moratorium on annexations last year because it was an election year.
Jenkins reminded everyone that last year the city petitioned the county for jurisdiction over the property and the plan commission already approved rezoning the property to B-2. Beacon had originally planned to begin construction last fall, according to Jenkins.
A representative from Progressive Engineering was at the meeting representing the owners of the property. He said the reason for the annexation was to have the ability to be provided utilities and infrastructure.
Councilwoman Amy Rosa asked Zoning Don Lehman if they were able to work out easement issues and was told the architect and engineer are still working on those issues but Jenkins expressed confidence that all would be worked out.
The property is on Ind. 19 south of the car dealership.
The council approved the annexation request ordinance on first reading and also approved setting a public hearing for the second reading for Feb. 3 at the 7 p.m. council meeting.
In other business, the council:
• Approved a resolution declaring the mileage reimbursement rate for 2020 at $0.57½ per mile, along with the federal rate. That amount is down a half-cent from 2019.
• Designated The Goshen News and Warsaw Times-Union as official legal publications.
• Jenkins appointed Brian Hoffer as city attorney, Todd Nunemaker as deputy mayor and all the department heads. The mayor said he’d have official appointments at the next council meeting.
• Heard that the mayor’s State of the City address will be at the Jan. 21 council meeting, a change of date due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.
