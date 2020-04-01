NAPPANEE — Council members met via video-conferencing Tuesday evening and approved an annexation request from LFM Dutch Holdings and Newmar Industries. The meeting was rescheduled from the normal first Monday of April due to spring break.
The parcels to be annexed include two tracts located on the south side of C.R. 52 between C.R. 101 and C.R. 3 totaling approximately 67.1 acres. Tract one is approximately 47.732 acres and tract two is approximately 19.4 acres.
A public hearing was held at the last council meeting; prior to the emergency declarations and, according to the minutes from that meeting, several residents expressed concerns. Larry Greene and his sister, Sandra Greene, who own property near the land to be annexed, voiced concerns about industrial noise and losing farmland. Thomas Mast also spoke on behalf of members of his church, who were concerned about additional traffic and safety issues.
Mayor Phil Jenkins informed them the annexation and potential future rezoning for industrial purposes was part of the city’s master plan from 1998 and updated in 2000.
After Tuesday evening’s meeting, the mayor was asked if Newmar planned to expand or if there were plans for the land. He said there were no plans for development at this point, they just wanted the annexation.
Council unanimously approved the annexation on third and final reading.
AMISH ACRES REPLAT
Council members also unanimously approved the recommendation of the planning and zoning commission for the replat of Amish Acres subdivision.
The Amish Acres property was auctioned in 16 parcels and was broken up and sold in six parcels, five of those parcels require them to go into the subdivision process. In the process of surveying the property for the replat, they discovered there were a couple of cases of encroachments into the right of way. Three or four of the buildings encroaching are just about a foot, but one building is encroaching about 16 feet into the expanded 33-foot dedicated right of way. That building, the grist mill, is on blocks and could be moved if necessary.
Along with the replat, city officials attached four provisions that dealt with declaring the encroaching structures as non-conforming. Planning and Zoning Superintendent Don Lehman told the council that since that time, the attorney for the buyers of the property in question, Marlin Stutzman, Jason Bontrager and John Kruse, made some changes to the bullet points regarding the encroachments.
City Attorney Brian Hoffer said he and city officials felt changes were minor and kept the spirit of the original. He said one of the questions they had was since the city was deeming those structures non-conforming, would they still be able to have that designation if moved somewhere else on the property. Lehman informed Hoffer that would be fine as long as they stayed in the same occupancy classification.
Hoffer added that language to the bullet points and informed the buyer’s attorney that he would take the revised document to the council for approval that evening.
Lehman assured the council that none of the changes would be against what the plan commission approved. After the council approved the recommendation, it will go back to the plan commission for final approval at their next meeting.
In other business:
• The council approved having the mayor sign the accounts payable vouchers and other documents for them. Clerk–Treasurer Jeff Knight asked Hoffer if they should have the council members send an email also stating the same and Hoffer said they could, but he believed they passed an order designating one person to sign during this emergency declaration with the understanding that the council would sign later.
• Heard that the Elder Haus Senior Center remains closed but the directors are working, reaching out to seniors and getting groceries for them and helping with other needs.
• The mayor thanked the emergency medical services department and paramedics for their work during the pandemic.
• Heard that work on the wastewater treatment plant is paused due to the emergency declarations but the contractor made sure the plant was functional first.
• Jenkins reported he changed his emergency declaration to an executive order to be more consistent with the governor and it is in place until April 16, at which time the order will be reviewed.
• Residents are reminded that the executive order and other COVID-19 information are available on the city’s website, which is updated regularly. There’s also a banner with a link to the CDC and other organizations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.