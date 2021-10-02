Early on, Potawatomi Indians roamed the land of many lakes in what is now northeast Indiana. Game and fish were abundant, and the bounty was always prolific.
According to the Steuben County Historical Society, “Vermont settlers” arrived in 1834. Later, folks from New York arrived and named the settlement after Angola, New York.
Angola was plotted in 1838 and named the county seat. As more settlers arrived, Potawatomi Chief Pokagon lectured them on the importance of preserving the area’s natural resources.
In 1868, the courthouse was dedicated. It’s now on the National Register of Historic Places.
Tri-State Normal College started classes in 1884.
Today, Angola is the home to Trine University and a major destination for lakers. The population increases more than 300% during the summer because of the 101 lakes in the county.
DOWNTOWN
The downtown square is the centerpiece with the Civil War Monument looming large. The circa 1870s buildings remain the same today. There are boutiques, coffee shops, antique stores, a theater and several interesting restaurants.
CULINARY DELIGHTS AWAIT
There are a multitude of choices in and around Angola. Farther from downtown is Caruso’s, an Italian restaurant that is often rated number one in Steuben County. We’ve been there and don’t think so. There are also a couple places on Lake James that need to be explored. Then, nearby Fremont is another story.
As you meander into Angola, there are a myriad of places, including The Depot (on the Trine campus), the Village Kitchen, The Hatchery (a fine dining establishment), Sutton’s Deli, Monument Pizza, The Venue and Mama’s Place. All need to be visited.
TIMBERS STEAKHOUSE & SEAFOOD
Since 1999, owner Don Marquardt has created a destination restaurant in a lodge-style ambience. Open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, Timbers has created a local following and enjoys great crowds when lakers roll into town.
The breakfast menu features house-made corned beef hash and eggs Benedict. Besides those, there are eight other specialties, 11 omelettes and four skillets. All servings are huge.
For lunch and dinner, you can choose from any of 12 appetizers. A couple of items are rumaki and krauts balls. Rumaki is bacon-wrapped chicken liver with a water chestnut. Kraut balls are fried rounds of ground beef, sausage and sauerkraut. Both sound interesting.
There are five salads, and you can add various proteins to each.
Burgers are lunch favorites and feature ground sirloin seasoned with their “top secret” spice mix. One, the Paul Bunyan, is a colossal one-pound burger with all the fixings. They also offer five “Timbers Creation Burgers.”
There are 15 other sandwiches to choose from. It’s hard to make a decision.
For dinner, steaks and seafood dominate. There are six steaks that come in either calf, heifer or steer size. The Timber’s porterhouse is a monster, 20-ounce steer cut that is a local favorite.
Of the 12 seafood items, giant snow crab claws, grouper and Canadian walleye are popular. Several seafood items can be combined with a steak if you want to eat endlessly
There’s always a daily special and on this day, it was fresh lake perch, which I almost went for. Instead, we opted for a couple of sandwich choices because you can get them cooked to your liking and without a bun. Gayle, my wife, went with the grouper bunless sandwich, sauteed. It was spectacular. Perfectly cooked to a flaky doneness, it could not have been better.
I decided on the bunless salmon patty, and it was also top-notch as was the lemon-laced tartar sauce served with it. I also got a side of broccoli, which was steamed to a perfect crisp doneness. We are not sure if you could get a better lunch anywhere else, and they always have craft beers in rotation. For September, they had 15 choices. Try Quaff On! Brewing Co.’s IPA. It’s excellent!
We would go back to Timbers in a heartbeat and hang at the bar with Lindsey, who has been there since day one. You also have to check-out the sinks in the bathrooms.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.