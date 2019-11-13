I’ve been reading this message on a church sign lately, and it gave me an idea for an article. The message asks, “Is God your steering wheel or your spare tire?” I apologize to this church and the message’s author if I misunderstood its intent, but I’m guessing you’d have us pick, “steering wheel” as the correct answer.
The idea being do you want God directing your life all the time, or do you just want to dig him out of the trunk when you need him, or things go wrong? If that is the case, then of course I would agree that “steering wheel” is the better choice.
That said, if you take these items more literally, then I most definitely prefer God to be my spare tire. Let me begin by explaining why I have absolutely no desire for God to be my steering wheel. I realize that there are cars now that parallel park themselves. The driver just lets go of the wheel and the car magically backs itself into the space provided. Pretty cool feature that I will never own, I’m sure. One, because I couldn’t afford it, and two, because I could never trust it.
Call me old-fashioned, but I want to be in control of my steering wheel. And that’s the first thing I thought when I read this sign’s question. Why in the world would I want God to be my steering wheel? For far too many, this is a very attractive idea, because it means they can use God and control him to take them wherever they want to go.
I know from experience when I’ve tried to take control of my life, there was inevitably a lesson I was going to learn very shortly. A lesson that told me to let go and call out with Carrie Underwood, “Jesus, take the wheel!” I’m so glad that song doesn’t sing “Jesus, be the wheel!” because that puts my hands back in charge, and my head tends to move my hands in sinful ways when I’m in charge.
In fact, one of my favorite verses keeps me in remembrance of all this. It’s Proverbs 16:9, “The mind of man plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps.” Perhaps God would forgive me if I changed that for just a moment to read, “The mind of man plans his way, but the Lord guides his hands on the wheel.” He can’t be the steering wheel; he has to be the mind that overrides my own. This is why I could never choose “steering wheel” as the correct answer.
As for spare tire, what I like about calling God my spare tire is the fact that it’s hidden, like God is, and yet is always there when I need Him. Back in the trunk beneath a false bottom and secured to the floor is a spare tire that never fails to rescue me when I have a flat. This is my God. He’s hidden, but never fails me. He’s always there, even though I can’t see him. I can count on him because I’ve “seen Him” before by faith, through his Word.
Unlike a spare tire, however, which I put there “just in case,” God put himself in my heart with no help from me. He came into me by the power of his Holy Spirit, justified and sanctified me, saved and redeemed me, reconciled me to his Father, so that I have only the joy of serving others on his behalf. All the while I wait for him to take me home to heaven for all eternity. It’s the best possible life one can have. It’s true, like Christ himself experienced, the reward isn’t here and now, but if your life is all about the here and now, then your reward is not there and then. It’s my privilege to wait it out.
The Rev. Andrew Wollman is pastor of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Goshen and author of the book, “The Pastor’s Pen.” He can be reached at pop7705@juno.com.
