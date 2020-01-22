Ever been put through the ringer? Do people even know what that means anymore? I’m guessing most of you do.
I wanted to tell you all about a recent “ringer” that I went through; it’s why I haven’t written a column for some time.
I had major back surgery on Dec. 11. If you’re familiar with spine jargon, I had L-3, L-4, and L-5 fused together. My back in especially the lower L-3 area had completely disintegrated into a puddle of nothing. I believe this started my high school senior year in football in 1978, when I suffered an incredibly painful back injury, and has been degenerating ever since.
Finally, all these years later, the time had arrived to take care of what was once a nagging pain turned into a debilitating one. Having never had really any kind of serious surgery, I really didn’t know what to expect. After 7-8 hours of surgery, I woke up surrounded by nurses and medical care workers welcoming me back to consciousness. I didn’t expect to be on my back, but there I was, laying on the sutures and all the hardware the surgeon had put in me.
Honestly, I don’t remember too much about the next four to five days in the hospital. I vaguely remember a few visitors, and walking with a nurse around the nurses’ station for some exercise but, other than that, it was quite a blur. I don’t even remember my pain level. I was pretty drugged up, evidently.
After I went home, sleep came in shifts of about 90 minutes. First shift on one side, then barely able to turn to the other side, I dozed off for another 90 minutes. From there I went out to the recliner, and could sleep a whopping two hours. That was my routine for quite awhile. After almost two weeks at home suffering, I went to see my surgeon for a follow-up appointment. He said everything was great and going as expected. He also told me it was time to get off the heavy narcotics I was on, so I wouldn’t become addicted, and recommended trying to go off them cold turkey rather than gradually.
So I did. And I sincerely doubt I would do it that way again. In all fairness to my doctor, he did tell/warn me it would involve about three rough days and then it would be over. He was right, nearly to the hour. What he didn’t tell me was what he meant by “rough.”
First of all, “rough” was there due to the withdrawal I would feel by stark removal of narcotics from my diet. I have a whole new appreciation for the detoxing drug addict. The symptoms I experienced were a mixed bag of flu-like symptoms of which I will spare you the details, mixed with a deep and serious depression.
I found myself crying and emotional over every imaginable thing. What made it worse is I knew this was really nothing like the “real” me, and yet, there they were, uninvited feelings taking over my psyche. Sometimes it felt like being hit by a freight train and completely losing that battle, yet somehow still alive enough to know it was happening.
My reason for taking you through my experience is because I’m certain you either have had or will have times like this. Times you go through that are very tough to endure, whatever causes them. What enabled me to get through all this and end up on the other side, even though I still have a long way to go in terms of healing, is my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
The apostle Paul went through some pretty bad stuff himself, and he wrote, “When I am weak, then I am strong” because his trials forced him to rely upon and become closer to his Lord. That’s the verse God kept returning me to during my ordeal. And that’s what I offer to you as well. You don’t have to be strong; you only have to have the Strong One holding you together. And you have his promise that he will.
