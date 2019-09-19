I recently returned from Tanzania, Africa, spending much of my time in the city of Shinyanga. However, most of the towns I saw were pretty much the same.
Hundreds of either bikes or motorcycles crowding the streets, swerving in and around all the trucks, cars, and buses, many piled high with goods of some sort; tea leaves, bamboo poles, water jugs. Most of their water was transported by wagon or bicycle from local mudholes.
As we moved from town to town, the housing situation stood out. Some are planted out in the desert with one or two neighbors, and some are placed in villages intertwining around winding dirt paths that would be roads if I were to exaggerate. The dirt is the most noticeable — it’s everywhere and infests everything. The houses are virtually all the same. Everything from sticks cut from trees planted in the ground to hold either a piece of corrugated metal for a roof if they’re fortunate, or it could be a plastic tarp, thatched material, or in some cases, old clothing rags.
As you move to more fortunate or “upper class” dwellings, the stick sides are replaced with homemade concrete blocks. They are all shaped the same, rectangular, with doorways of two to three rooms a few feet apart. Small box rooms, perhaps 8-by-7 feet, where entire families reside, including many babies and young children. It appears to be a luxury to actually have a door. Some use hanging curtains. Many of them have windows cut out, some filled with old used glass panes probably scavenged from a city dump. They actually resemble our small animal houses on farms, where pigs might go to get a break from the sun.
I asked one of the locals if they build outhouses for toilets, and he said they just go out away from the house and pick a spot in the desert dirt. There was rarely a house I saw that we wouldn’t condemn and tear down if it were in our neighborhoods. In fact, the houses that are eyesores to us in Elkhart County would be several steps up for any of these families.
In the midst of all this ugliness, it was the children I found so amazingly beautiful, with some of the most heart-breaking smiles I’ve ever been blessed to witness. How do they smile in such conditions? I think it must be how a very rich person might ask me how I survive without Armani socks and my own butler — it’s because I’ve never known these things that I don’t miss them or feel their absence. Children in Tanzania have simply always survived in these ways, and their smiles come not from new cars or a good pizza, but from a snake doing tricks or a ball of string being kicked around soccer style, or trying to balance together upon a boulder that has room for only one. Who will fall off first? That’s their equivalent of video games.
My drive to church Sunday morning brought hope to my heart for these people. Hundreds of people of all ages, nearly all wearing their Sunday best and big smiles, walked long distances in the dirty heat. The church I attended was far more populated than my own church; they indeed put us to shame when it comes to their faith. Living in this sort of poverty, and yet a spring in their step walking in the heat on dirt roads spoke volumes about their love for God and dependence upon Him.
I went to Tanzania to teach theology to local pastors, but I left having been taught something by the local people: Contentment. Paul said he had learned to be content in all situations, whether poor or rich. Next time we spoiled Americans are tempted to complain about a leaky faucet, let’s stop and thank God for running water and a toilet that flushes. Next time you want to whine about the inconvenience of a flat tire, thank God for a running car. Wish you didn’t have to live in a trailer? Tanzanians would take your trailer in a heartbeat and feel like they had won the lottery!
But more than anything, what the Tanzanian people have taught me is that the most important thing to own is a faith in God through Jesus Christ. They have hope for their future, no matter how much dirt they wallow in today, because they trust in the promises God made to them through his Son. There is no greater contentment than that, I can assure you!
