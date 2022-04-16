Enjoy today's anacrostic puzzle!
featured
ANACROSTIC: You can handle the truth ... in small bites
- MARK and SHERRY JORDAN
-
-
Most Popular
Articles
- Homicide unit investigating shooting of Goshen teen
- Goshen considers new busing format
- Thousands of ducks die in Tuesday blaze
- Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2022 concert lineup
- Longer timeline set for Indiana tax refunds from big surplus
- Zionsville dad wins case for son and other adults with autism
- POLICE NEWS: Goshen man arrested following vehicle pursuit
- PREP SPORTS: IHSAA releases classifications for 2022-23, 2023-24 seasons
- Plymouth man, Warsaw man, woman killed in crash near Fort Wayne
- Nappanee woman injured by train, arrested for OWI
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.