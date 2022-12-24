Enjoy today's anacrostic!
Windy with occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. High 13F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Windy early...occasional snow showers. Areas of blowing snow. Low 7F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.
Updated: December 24, 2022 @ 6:42 am
...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST /NOON CST/ THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions expected. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches up until 1 pm. Lesser snow amounts south of US 20. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EST /noon CST/ Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Several road closures are in place. Widespread blowing and drifting snow will significantly reduce visibility. Isolated power outages have been reported. The dangerously cold wind chills between 15 and 30 degrees below zero will cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. &&
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... ...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM EST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 25 to 30 knots with gusts up to 35 knots and waves 9 to 14 feet. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Warning, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm per hour or greater may rapidly accumulate on vessels. * WHERE...Michigan City IN to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 10 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic components inoperative. Rapid ice accretion on decks and superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Mariners should prepare for dangerous accumulation of ice on their vessel. If possible, remain in port, avoid the warning area or conduct mitigation. Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the vessel for severe conditions. &&
The National Retail Federation reports that American consumers spend an average of $997.73 on gifts and holiday items each Christmas. But with inflation, consumers are not getting as much for the dollars. How did inflationary prices impact the amount you spent this Christmas?