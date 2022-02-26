Enjoy today's anacrostic!
featured
ANACROSTIC: Wisdom hidden in plain sight
- MARK and SHERRY JORDAN For THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Susie O. Miller, 70, Shipshewana, died Thursday, February 24. Visitation is 2 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, and 9 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday, at River of Life Fellowship Church, Middlebury. Funeral service at 10 a.m., Thursday, also at the church.
Most Popular
Articles
- PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: 2022 sectional brackets revealed
- Baugo teacher fired following Friday incident
- Delayed River Avenue home demolition moves forward
- POLICE NEWS: Feb. 23, 2022
- Keystone RV units destroyed by fire
- POLICE NEWS: Search warrant served on suspected drug dealer's home
- Goshen man facing attempted murder charge has initial hearing
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fairfield loses semistate heartbreaker to Frankton
- Suspect in Monday stabbing incident identified
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Herschberger stepping down as Fairfield head coach
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.