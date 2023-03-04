Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Ohio... Salamonie River at Portland affecting Jay County. Tippecanoe River above Winamac affecting Pulaski, Carroll and White Counties. Maumee River near Defiance affecting Henry and Defiance Counties. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Ohio...Michigan... Wabash River near Linn Grove affecting Wells and Adams Counties. Eel River at North Manchester affecting Wabash, Kosciusko, Whitley, Miami and Cass IN Counties. Auglaize River near Fort Jennings affecting Putnam, Paulding and Allen OH Counties. Maumee River at Fort Wayne affecting Allen IN and Paulding Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio near St. Joe River Ft. Wayne affecting Allen IN County. Saint Marys River near Decatur affecting Allen IN, Adams and Van Wert Counties. Tippecanoe River near Ora affecting Pulaski, Starke, Marshall, Kosciusko and Fulton IN Counties. Saint Joseph River Ohio below Montpelier affecting Williams County. Saint Joseph River Ohio near Newville affecting De Kalb, Allen IN and Defiance Counties. Tiffin River at Stryker affecting Williams, Fulton OH and Defiance Counties. North Branch Elkhart River at Cosperville affecting Noble County. Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend affecting Berrien, Elkhart and St. Joseph Counties. Elkhart River at Goshen affecting Elkhart and Noble Counties. Saint Joseph River Michigan at Niles affecting Berrien, St. Joseph and Cass MI Counties. ...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Indiana... Salamonie River below Warren affecting Jay, Wabash, Huntington, Blackford and Wells Counties. .Recent precipitation and runoff have increased river levels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Never drive vehicles through flooded areas. The water may be too deep to allow safe passage. Never allow children to play in or near flood waters. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather Radio or local media for further statements and updated forecasts. Detailed river forecasts and additional information can be found at www.weather.gov/iwx under Rivers and Lakes. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS AFTERNOON TO EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Saint Joseph River Michigan at South Bend. * WHEN...From this afternoon to early Friday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Flooding is confined to park land and park roads. Some backyard flooding may occur in low lying residential areas near the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 4:15 AM EST Saturday the stage was 4.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this afternoon to a crest of 6.7 feet Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 5.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&