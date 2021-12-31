Enjoy today's anacrostic puzzle.
featured
ANACROSTIC: They called him Kong Qiu (Master Kong)
- MARK and SHERRY JORDAN THE GOSHEN NEWS
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TOPEKA [mdash] Ida Mae Frey, 97, died at 3:50 p.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at her residence. She was born July 27, 1924, in LaGrange County to Mahlon and Lizzie (Schrock) Hostetler. On Oct. 25, 1945 in LaGrange County, she married John William Frey. He died Aug. 7, 2002. Surviving are a daughte…
Dennis Phillips, 66, Millersburg, died Monday, at Goshen Hospital. Surviving are wife, Kelli; children, Rebecca, Sara, Ryan, Jesse, Natasha, Tatiana; 20 grandchildren; one great-grandchild; mother, Lois; sister, Vickie; brothers, Steve and Ed. Graveside services; 2 p.m., Friday, Sugar Grove …
Most Popular
Articles
- Arnolds found in contempt of court
- Trooper saves man's life in Elkhart County
- New Paris honors longtime UPS driver
- POLICE NEWS: Burglary leads to several people being detained
- POLICE AND RESCUE NEWS: Dec. 27, 2021
- Foot, vehicle pursuit in Goshen leads to arrest of burglary suspect
- POLICE NEWS: Local police investigating numerous vehicle break-ins, thefts
- Elkhart a destination place with new offerings
- Police: No arrests yet in holiday theft spree
- Middlebury woman enjoys 75 years of The Goshen News
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.