...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 degrees will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 knots increasing to 15 to 25 knots
this afternoon and tonight. Waves 2 to 5 feet today building to
3 to 6 feet tonight. Waves subsiding to 2 to 4 feet late tonight
into Sunday morning.
* WHERE...New Buffalo MI to St Joseph MI.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
On Friday, Goshen College unveiled its new mascot, Dash the black squirrel. Goshen College Athletic Director Erica Albertin said in an April statement that a black squirrel mascot “represents our institutional and athletic personality well; fun, energetic, friendly, confident, enthusiastic, strong, clever, quick, and small but mighty.” What do you think of Goshen College’s new mascot?
