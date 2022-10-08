Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 5 to 15 knots increasing to 15 to 25 knots this afternoon and tonight. Waves 2 to 5 feet today building to 3 to 6 feet tonight. Waves subsiding to 2 to 4 feet late tonight into Sunday morning. * WHERE...New Buffalo MI to St Joseph MI. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Sunday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&