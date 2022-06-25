Enjoy today's anacrostic!
featured
Partly cloudy skies this morning will become overcast during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible late. High 87F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: June 25, 2022 @ 8:53 am
A federal gasoline tax holiday, possibly saving U.S. consumers as much as 18.4 cents a gallon, is being considered by President Biden. Taxes on gasoline and diesel fuel help to pay for highways. Do you think a gas tax holiday is a good idea?