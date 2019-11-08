ANACROSTIC PUZZLE: Shakespeare's most diabolical villain MARK AND SHERRY JORDAN 4 hrs ago Download PDF Download PDF React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries Evans, Richard GOSHEN [mdash] Richard R. "Dick" Evans, 93, of Goshen, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, at Green House Village in Goshen. Arrangements are pending at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home. YODER, Mary Dec 28, 1932 - Nov 7, 2019 YODER, Pete May 10, 1929 - Nov 7, 2019 CREGIER, Carolyn Sep 12, 1941 - Nov 7, 2019 GINGERICH, Areena Dec 14, 1939 - Nov 7, 2019 Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesRed for Ed will close Concord schools Nov. 19Goshen officers serving warrant add charges to suspectLongtime Goshen educator Marcia Yost’s trail of musical ‘excellence’Body in field identified as a Virginia manNOTRE DAME FOOTBALL: Late TD drive leads Notre Dame past Virginia TechMARSHALL V. KING: Elkhart Bruno’s eyeing expansionNorthWood, Fairfield bands advance to state finalsGoshen pedestrian clipped by passing vehiclePOLICE NEWS: Robbery ends with suspect tased, jailedFate of one-vote race will decide who controls Goshen council Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. GOSHEN NEWS PHOTOS Click on a photo to purchase. To share your own, visit http://photos.goshennews.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.