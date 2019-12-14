SYRACUSE [mdash] Priscilla Garner, 93, of Syracuse died Dec. 12. Visitation will be 10 a.m.- 12 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17 at Calvary United Methodist Church. Funeral services will follow at noon. Owen Family Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NORTH MANCHESTER [mdash] Jeannice Hapner, 82, North Manchester, passed away Dec. 9, 2019, in Goshen, Indiana. Calling hours are from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at McKee Mortuary, 1401 Ind. 114 West, North Manchester. Funeral will begin at 2:30 p.m.
BREMEN [mdash] Leroy D. Hochstetler, 80, Bremen, passed away at the scene of a truck/buggy accident in Marshall County, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019. He was born Jan. 1, 1939, in Marshall County to Daniel H. and Lovina (Hochstetler) Hochstetler. On June 18, 1957, he married Malinda Schmucker in El…
