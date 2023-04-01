ANACROSTIC: Let the material guide you

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ TO
6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph shifting
northwest, then diminishing by evening.
* WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and
northwest Ohio.
* WHEN...From 6 AM EDT /5 AM CDT/ to 6 PM EDT /5 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... Wind gusts of 55 mph are possible
Saturday morning behind the cold front along and south of US
24. Then, wind gusts of 55 mph are possible at the lake shore
Saturday afternoon.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
&&