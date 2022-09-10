Partly to mostly cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 84F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: September 10, 2022 @ 5:22 am
Enjoy today’s anacrostic!
Following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday, Prince Charles was named king. It’s a position he’s prepped his whole life for. Do you think he will do a good job as king?
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.