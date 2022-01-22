Enjoy today's anacrostic puzzle.
featured
ANACROSTIC: A Special Night
- MARK and SHERRY JORDAN
-
-
Obituaries
Wilbur S. Miller, 93, Middlebury, died Thursday at his residence. Visitation 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury, and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service Wednesday at Woodlawn Mennonite Church, 62861 C.R. 41 Goshen.
GOSHEN [mdash] John Robert Bagwell Jr., 47, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022 at Goshen Hospital. He was born July 25, 1974 in Humboldt, California to John Robert Sr. and Judith (Hammer) Bagwell. On Sept. 25, 2015 he married Kimberly Kenyon in Las Vegas, Nevada. Along with his father and wi…
