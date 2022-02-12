Enjoy today's anacrostic!
featured
ANACROSTIC: A lesson from nature for the unambitious
- MARK and SHERRY JORDAN
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
TOPEKA [mdash] Elizabeth Bender, 94, Topeka, died at 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 9, in her home following a short illness. She was born Jan. 21, 1928, in LaGrange County to Sam A. and Edna (Yoder) Schlabach. On Feb. 3, 1949, she married Elmer, Jr. Bender. He died Feb. 2, 1986. Surviving are …
Most Popular
Articles
- Elkhart native to appear on Wheel of Fortune Tuesday night
- Elkhart native makes history on Wheel of Fortune
- Two houses, garages damaged in Elkhart fire
- Waky Chamber hands out top awards at banquet
- POLICE NEWS: Police make theft, OWI arrests
- Girl Named Tom to perform second local show
- Elkhart/Goshen unemployment rate lowest in nation
- POLICE NEWS: Illinois man arrested after chase though Elkhart County
- Taking time to visit sisters
- PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Fairfield fends off Bremen to win sectional championship
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.