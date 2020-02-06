NAPPANEE — Amish Acres sold for $4.2 million to six bidders Wednesday night.
The Amish Acres Restaurant was packed to the rafters with bidders and those interested in the future of the property that draws visitors to the community.
The first round of 16 parcels went quickly but then combination bids began and went back and forth for a couple of hours with anywhere from 4 to 9 bidders in the running.
At the end, six bidders purchased parcels of the property with Marlin Stutzman, John Kruse and another investor getting the restaurant, theater and fudge shop and cheese shop.
Stutzman said they plan to keep the theater and restaurant operating with more plans to be worked out.
Former Amish Acres owner Dick Pletcher said he was “overwhelmed “ by the night’s event,
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.