NAPPANEE — Amish Acres will be closing, owner and founder Richard "Dick" Pletcher confirmed Friday afternoon.

Pletcher had not publicly announced that the 50-year-old family business and tourist attraction would be permanently closing, but confirmed it after rumors started circulating online.

“It’s been 50 years so it’s a retirement,” Pletcher said. “It will be closing after the fireworks on Dec. 31 and will be auctioned in the spring.”

Pletcher said he would be issuing a press release regarding the closing soon.

“I think 50 years is a good run. We’ve had fun,” Pletcher said.

Along with a restaurant and several other buildings, Amish Acres is home to the Round Barn Theatre and its long-running production "Plain & Fancy."

