GOSHEN — Local restaurants were plunged into uncertainty Monday when Indiana shut down dining services as another measure to wall off the spread of COVID-19.
Many owners and managers began exploring ideas to innovate and adapt to the situation while confronting anxieties about the effects the new restriction would have on employees and staff.
Gov. Eric Holcomb required bars, restaurants and nightclubs statewide to close to in-person customers through the end of March. Carry-out and delivery services were still allowed.
The restrictions were among a list of directives the governor’s office issued Monday — including a call for hospitals to cancel or postpone elective surgeries, and having state employees work remotely when possible — amid a growing number of COVID-19 cases. The count doubled over the weekend from 12 on Friday to 24, and one person died in Marion County.
Concern pervaded reactions from local restaurant and pub managers as they pivoted to adhere to the new requirement and maintain hope that there’s light at the end of the tunnel.
“We have employees that, you know, they need to pay rent … These are real people with real human needs and families, and it just throws everything into uncertainty. And uncertainty is always a little bit tough,” said Myron Bontrager, owner of The Electric Brew in downtown Goshen. “We’re going to make it. We won’t be fine, but we’ll make it. We’ll figure out how to get through this.”
As soon as word of the closure order came down, Bontrager said uncertainty painted the faces of his employees. The Brew, along East Washington Street, implemented a new online menu for faster carry-out orders and is considering an unofficial drive-up service while changing hours to 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday. Goshen Brewing Co. considered similar ideas as staff met at the brewpub a few blocks to the west.
“We’re going to have to sort of be inventive in being of service to the community so that we feel like it’s worthy of tipping. And maybe doing some drive-up. We’re getting an app to be able to order food, and do some specials,” Jesse Sensenig, co-founder of Goshen Brewing Co., said as staff met at the brewpub.
Meanwhile, Laura Lucas, a manager at Los Primos Mexican Grill, taped a hand-written sign reading “carry-out only” on the door of the restaurant along West Jefferson Street around noon, shortly after the restrictions were announced. A few customers finished eating their lunch at dining tables.
Patrons can still place to-go orders at the counter, but the line inside will be limited to 10 people at a time. Other customers will have to wait outside until the capacity decreases.
“We want to be as safe as possible for everyone, including our staff that’s there,” said Martin Lopez, general manager.
The customer limit mirrors Holcomb’s directive to limit non-essential meetings by state employees, Lopez said.
Los Primos already had a lot of carry-out traffic before the shut-down order, so Lopez hopes that will help the restaurant weather the situation. He hopes an order to fully close won’t come.
“We plan on staying open as long as they let us stay open,” Lopez said. “Well wait and see how that turns out.”
He said business started slowing down over the weekend and into Monday. Los Primos also closed its food truck in order to focus on the restaurant.
‘SHOCK’ AND STRESS
The Rulli’s restaurants in Middlebury and Elkhart could lay off staff, at least temporarily, while the closure order remains in effect.
“This kind of came on suddenly. We’re still planning,” said Niki Franks, kitchen manager at Rulli’s Italian Restaurant in Middlebury. “It was kind of a shock.”
Franks said the restaurant along U.S. 20 will have to close its bar, along with the dining areas, which will affect sales. The approximately 15 members of her kitchen staff would be cut to about six, she estimated.
“It’s going to affect us tremendously. Going to have a lot of people off work because of it,” Franks said, lamenting the difficult task of calling employees to lay them off. “Some of our staff is going to have to take a temporary vacation, pretty much, until we hear otherwise.”
She hoped sidelined workers would come back when business returns to normal. In the meantime, Rulli’s has carry-out and delivery services available at both locations — the other operates along C.R. 17 in Elkhart. Customers can either place orders online or go up to the carry-out windows.
“We’re hoping that will take off and keep us afloat,” Franks said.
Both restaurants have an approximately five-mile delivery radius around them. Franks indicated certainty those circles could extend to about 10 miles during the shut down.
Lux Café is now looking to implement a delivery service to supplement carry-out orders for at least the next couple weeks. Manager LeAnn Alvarado said the restaurant along Lincolnway East doesn’t have regular drivers, so crew members are being recruited to consider taking deliveries while dine-in service is canceled.
“We are still trying to set up some sort of delivery service,” Alvarado said. “We’re still working the kinks out.”
Lux Café has also updated its hours in the wake of the changes, moving from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, to 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on those days. Carry-out orders can be called in.
A program to serve local children free breakfasts and lunches while schools are closed also had to be suspended, Alvarado said. She noted about 30 children took advantage of the meals Monday morning into the afternoon.
The situation has stressed her out, while concern over her employees and regular customers eats at her. For now, she’s trying to take the situation one step at a time.
“We’re taking everything day by day, hour by hour, and seeing what they throw at us and taking it from there,” Alvarado said.
Matt McBride, owner of Tony’s Famous Grill, had choice words for the governor and his decision. He fears closing in-person dining could put the eatery along North Fifth Street out of business.
“We wonder if we’ll even re-open again,” McBride said. “How long is it going to go? Two, three weeks? I mean, that’s a lot of money. And they’re expecting me to pay my employees the whole time too?”
He wasn’t certain customers would look to Tony’s for carry-out orders. If the business can adjust more to that service, he contemplated keeping servers on to bag those orders while bumping their pay up to around minimum wage.
McBride was frustrated that the spread of the coronavirus has stirred the reactions it has among people and government leaders.
“I think America’s becoming such a weak country that they’re scared of a bug that’s not even really killing people. I mean, the flu’s killing more people than this,” McBride said. “I can’t believe that people are getting this hysterical over it. Just like the toilet paper, nobody can figure that one out either. I mean, why are you buying toilet paper? Nobody even has a clue.”
GOING ONLINE
Sensenig and head chef Jesse Shoemaker believe suspending in-person dining is what’s best for customers and staff.
“We morally feel like this is the right thing to do at this point,” Sensenig said.
He and his staff were looking for solutions to mitigate the loss of revenue from closing. The brewpub, which is already closed Mondays, will re-open with carry-out services Tuesday. Prices could be reduced for such orders, while Goshen Brewing is also getting an app for customers to place orders online, and they talked about offering a drive-up service, Sensenig said.
He also hoped customers would be “gracious” with tips to help out staff during the suspension of in-person seating, the company’s primary service.
“It’s definitely going to hurt our staff. However, all our staff are at least minimum wage and not the server wage. So, at least they’ve got a little more base income,” Sensenig said.
The Electric Brew anticipated a need to enhance carry-out orders ahead of Monday’s restrictions. As the COVID-19 situation escalated last week, Bontrager said his eldest son and part-owner put their menu items into an online feature of the coffee shop’s point of sale system. He finished the effort over the weekend and began getting the word out.
Bontrager is pushing for customers to put orders in online since that will help speed up service and move people in and out of the shop faster than traditional walk-up orders.
“We’re trying to get everybody to online order it. That way, it’s paid for, it’ll be ready for them when they come in, it’ll eliminate standing-around time,” Bontrager said.
He said he’s also willing to deliver orders to customers in their vehicles with drive-up transactions in the alley on the side of the building. Customers ordering online could provide a description of their vehicle and about when they plan to arrive, and the interaction could take seconds, he estimated.
Bontrager’s hoping the ideas will help see The Brew through the next couple weeks.
“We’re trying to go from hemorrhaging to bleeding,” he said.
He said he and his family have been through tough times before, and the business is in a good economic position. And as he told his employees, the company will probably emerge from the situation stronger and more innovative, and things will be OK.
