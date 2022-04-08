GOSHEN — After a two-year break due to the pandemic, America’s Freedom Fest is returning to the Goshen Municipal Airport July 9, and welcoming a special headlining guest.
Air Combat Command announced at the 2021 International Council of Air Shows that America’s Freedom Fest had been selected to host the USAF A-10 Demonstration Team as headliners of the show.
Airport Manager Randy Sharkey said America’s Freedom Fest is ranked as one of the largest single-day air shows in the country, attracting 25,000 to 30,000 spectators, and with this year’s show featuring the USAF A-10 Demonstration Team, it’s marked to be one of the best yet.
“There are only a handful of shows selected each year that receive a military jet demo and we are fortunate to have (shown) up on their radar,” Sharkey said.
Unlike previous military participation at Goshen air shows, the A-10 Thunderbolt II will be staging its operations at the Goshen airport.
America’s Freedom Fest hosted the F-22 Raptor in 2019. However, due to runway restrictions, the Air Force staged it at the Battle Creek, Michigan, airport.
“This will be a first for us where we are able to provide ground support services for a USAF military fighter jet,” Sharkey added.
The A-10 is the Air Force’s premier close air support aircraft, providing invaluable protection to troops on the ground, and this year spectators at the show will be able to get up close to it.
The Air Combat Command A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team, stationed out of Davis-Montham Air Force Base in Arizona, brings the aircraft to air shows across the country to showcase the unique combat capabilities of the A-10 “Warthog.” The pilot and aircraft will perform precision aerial maneuvers while highlighting the mission and professionalism of the men and women of the United States Air Force.
Additionally, the team brings attention to the Air Force’s proud history by flying formations with historical aircraft in the presentation of the Air Force Heritage Flight.
Piloted by Major Haden “Gator” Fullam of the 355th Fighter Wing, Davis-Montham, the A-10 will perform a full tactical demonstration with live pyrotechnics as part of their participation in the 2022 Edition of America’s Freedom Fest.
In addition to his role as the A-10 demonstration Team Pilot, Fullam has accumulated more than 1,800 flying hours, including 541 combat hours in missions over Iraq, Syria, and Afghanistan in support of Operations Inherent Resolve, Operation Freedom Sentinel, and Operation Resolute Support. Prior to his current position, he served as an Instructor Pilot and Assistant Director of Operations for the 354th Fighter Squadron, Davis-Montham.
Fullam will be joined by a civilian qualified Heritage Flight Program Pilot/Aircraft following his full demonstration in the presentation of the Heritage Flight.
The A-10 Demonstration Team and the Heritage Flight will headline an unparalleled cast of civilian performers, aircraft and entertainment scheduled for America’s Freedom Fest 2022.
Attendees can anticipate an incredible and varied air show line-up which is already scheduled to include Randy Ball & the Mig-17, Chris Darnell & the Shockwave Jet Truck, Red Bull Helicopter Air shows, The Phillips 66 Aerostars 3 ship Aerobatic Team, Susan Dacy Barnstorming America in the super Stearman Biplane, Michael Vakin in the Extra 300, Bob Richards in “Machaira”, Rotors N Ribs helicopter performers and more.
In a Salute to America’s Freedom, the airshow activities will culminate with an incomparable fireworks display by the Madbomber Fireworks Production Company.
For more information on performers, private chalets, sponsorship opportunities and advance tickets go to www.americasfreedomfest.net.
