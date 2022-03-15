INDIANA — The American Pickers said they are excited to return to Indiana. The stars of of The History Channel hit television series plan to film episodes in the Hoosier state in May.
American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the interesting stories behind them.
"As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. Along the way, they want to meet characters with remarkable and exceptional items," according to information provided by the show. "They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before. They are ready to find extraordinary items and hear fascinating tales about them."
American Pickers will be following all COVID safety guidelines and protocols for safe filming outlined by the state and CDC, a press release issued by Cineflix Productions, producer.
“Nevertheless, we are excited to continue reaching the many collectors in the area to discuss their years of picking and are eager to hear their memorable stories.”
Anyone who has a large, private collection or accumulation of antiques that the pickers can spend the better part of the day looking through should send their full name, phone number, city/state, and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com, call 646-493-2184, or message them on Facebook: @GotAPick.
Also, producers say to note that the pickers only pick private collections, so no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.