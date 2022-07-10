GOSHEN — It was a beautiful day for an air show at the Goshen Municipal Airport Saturday afternoon as thousands of visitors converged on the airport grounds to take part in the fourth annual America’s Freedom Fest air show and fireworks display.
Right around 30,000 spectators were expected at Saturday’s event, helping to usher in the annual air show’s triumphant return after its cancellation in both 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so excited to be back, and we’ve got a great lineup this year,” said Gregg Lanzen, president of the board of directors for America’s Freedom Fest. “We’ve got a jet-powered Waco biplane. They were built in the late 1920s, and this guy has taken it and converted it into a stunt airplane with a jet engine. So, it’s got the radial engine and the propeller, and a jet engine on it, too. It’s just crazy. Then we have the Red Bull helicopter, one of the only stunt helicopters in the United States that exists. It’s in demand nationwide, and we’re just really privileged to get that helicopter here.
“We’ve also got Big Red, a biplane that does stunts, we’ve got Warbirds out here, and we have a MiG-17 from the Korean War era that’s going to fly,” he added. “And then the big draw is the A-10s. We’ve got two A-10s from the Air Force here, and they’re going to do a full military demo of what A-10s can do for us.”
Lanzen also mentioned the recent death of longtime air show entertainer Chris Darnell, who died July 2 following an accident while demonstrating his Shockwave Jet Truck during an air show in Battle Creek, Michigan. Darnell had been scheduled to attend Saturday’s event prior to his accident.
“Everybody knows that Chris Darnell and the Shockwave had an accident last Saturday up in Battle Creek, Michigan, and passed away in that accident,” Lanzen said. “The Darnell Family contacted us on Sunday, the day after the accident, and offered Aftershock, their other jet truck, to come here. So, we are thrilled to have them, and glad they’re here.
“And then we’re also doing a fundraiser for the Darnell girls. They have two young daughters who are still in school, and so we are doing a fundraiser today in Chris Darnell’s memory,” he added. “So, we’re hoping we can raise a lot of money for the Darnell Family.”
And, of course, what would a celebration of America be without a massive fireworks display?
“We’re going to cap it all off with this awesome fireworks display that we do every year,” Lanzen said of the show. “We’re just so excited, and we’ve got gorgeous weather on top of it, so we’re expecting a great show today. And we’ve got a crew of 250 volunteers that are working hard to put everything together, and have been for weeks now, and they’re all here working hard. It’s going great.”
And that’s not exactly unexpected, given that the Goshen air show is one of the top-rated shows of its size in the country.
“Our air show is one of the top rated one-day air shows in the United States, and easily in the top five according to some things that we’ve read,” Lanzen said. “For what we can do, we’re considered one of the best in the country. So, I’m just so excited. It’s going to be a great day, we’re going to have a lot of fun, and we’re going to celebrate America. That’s what we’re doing!”
New Paris resident Keshia Humes, who was attending Saturday’s show with her family, couldn’t have agreed more.
“We went to the last air show that they had back in 2019, so we’re excited about it being back,” Humes said of the event’s return. “We missed it!”