GOSHEN — America’s Freedom Fest Inc., a local organization responsible for one of the largest one-day airshows and Fourth of July fireworks display in the area, recently announced they made a $3,000 donation to Friendship Flights Foundation, Inc.
Friendship Flights Foundation was established in 2002 by Randy Sharkey, Zane Gillin, Kristi Garris and Dawn Glassburn as a service to provide free medical flights to those in need locally, according to a recent news release.
“Because the citizens of Goshen and Elkhart County have generously supported our organization through their involvement in our annual patriotic airshow and fireworks event, America’s Freedom Fest is pleased to be able to make this donation to Friendship Flights to further their service of flying patients with critical needs to treatment at medical facilities in distant cities,” Gregg Lanzen, president of America’s Freedom Fest, said. “Friendship Flights’ pilots donate their aircraft and time to carry out this service, and America’s Freedom Fest’s donation will help cover some of their fuel costs.
“Both Friendship Flights and America’s Freedom Fest strive to live out and celebrate the concern, care and generosity all true American’s have for their fellow citizens. America’s Freedom Fest is proud to be a part of the Friendship Flights team.”
The donation was given on behalf of late Goshen pilot Neal Myers.
“On behalf of the Board of Directors for Friendship Flights Foundation this generous donation by America’s Freedom Fest will allow us the opportunity to better serve our community for those who are in need of private air transportation who otherwise would not be able afford it,” Sharkey added.
