LAGRANGE [mdash] Elmer C. Miller, 88, LaGrange, died at 11:50 a.m. Monday, June 1, 2020, at his residence. He was born on June 2, 1931, in LaGrange County, to Clarence A. and Polly (Yoder) Miller. On March 5, 1953, in Shipshewana, he married Ida J. Yoder. She died Dec. 25, 1989. On May 26, 1…