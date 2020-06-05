BRISTOL — Ameri-Kart broke ground Friday for its factory that will consolidate Michigan and Indiana operations and add up to 210 new jobs by 2022.
The Indiana Economic Development Corp. said in a news release the rotational molder and thermoformer company makes plastic parts for the RV, marine, agricultural, construction, manufacturing and safety industries. The company is investing $10.1 million in the construction and equipment. The company’s current Bristol and Cassopolis, Mich., facilities will be combined at the new plant.
The new facility will be on 32 acres at 1667 Commerce Drive. The company plans to begin relocation in staged phases this fall and be fully moved into the facility by early 2021, according to information from the IEDC.
“We are excited to be making this investment in our community," said Kristian Stankiewicz, president of Ameri-Kart. "The larger, modern facility will allow us to continue delivering highly innovative products and quality service to our customers and provide an improved work environment to our employees."
The company, which employs 138 people in Bristol and 85 in Michigan, plans to begin hiring for positions in professional and production roles in Bristol beginning late September.
The IEDC said it offered Ameri-Kart Corp. up to $1.35 million in conditional tax credits based on the company’s job creation plans and up to $400,000 in conditional tax credits from the Hoosier Business Investment tax credit program based on the company’s planned capital investment in Indiana. The tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once people are hired.
