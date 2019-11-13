NAPPANEE — From upcoming holiday events to hardship cases the Nappanee Board of Works on Monday approved several requests.
The board approved forgiving ambulance bills for two applicants of hardship cases. The board reviews the applications on a case by case basis and generally works out some form of payment.
“It’s very rare for us to forgive the entire bill but in these two situations it’s very likely we need to,” Emergency Medical Services Chief Jim Sumpter Jr. said.
Emergency Boiler Replacement Awarded
The board awarded the quote for the new boiler for the wastewater treatment plant to Griffin Plumbing and Heating, Elkhart, as the lowest responsive bidder of the three quotes received. Andrew Robarge of Commonwealth Engineers told the board their quote of $267,925 came in within $1,200 of the engineer’s estimate, actually a little lower than their estimate.
The boiler, which developed a leak, aids in the treatment process, as well as heats several buildings, so it was declared an emergency replacement to shorten the amount of time it would take to get bids in.
Clerk-Treasurer Kathy Brown asked the board to also approve releasing a deposit check from another bidder and sending it back to them.
City Attorney & Other Contracts for 2020
The board removed from the table the 2020 city attorney contract. Mayor Phil Jenkins said they made some “modifications to the monthly installment amounts and the hourly rates but the total dollar amount didn’t change.”
After the meeting, Jenkins explained the total amount of the contract is the same as this year’s at $60,000 but the hourly rate increased $5 and the monthly rate increased $10.
The board also approved the 2020 animal control contract with Kosciusko County Animal Welfare League. Jenkins said the amount is the same as last year at $587.08 a month. The board only changed the physical address of the shelter on the contract and the hours of operation.
The 2020 contract for refuse collection by Borden’s Waste was also approved. Jenkins reminded the board that they entered into a 10-year contract with Borden’s in 2014, renewable each year. The annual amount is $335,232, payable in monthly installments of $27, 936 for 2,400 pickup units. Additional units would cost $11.64 per unit.
Holiday Events
The board approved the route for the annual "I’m Thankful Four" memorial run on Thanksgiving morning Nov. 28. Jenkins said a lot of the run is in the parks but it still takes coordination of the streets and police personnel.
The run, which raises funds for the Kelsey Mikel Memorial Foundation and scholarships, starts at 8 a.m. and concludes by 9:15.
The board also approved several requests from the Miracles at Main & Market committee. The board approved the parade route, which is the same as last year; use of the pavilion and closing it from 6 p.m. Dec. 6 until noon Dec. 8; and use of the Apple Festival stage, city sound system and portable heaters.
They also declared no parking for the parade staging from noon to 8 p.m. in the 400-700 blocks of North Clark Street, the 100 block of East Marion and the 400 block of North Elm. The mayor wanted to add no parking in the 100 block of North Main Street from 5-8 p.m.
In Other Business:
· Approved the task order from Commonwealth Engineers, which was a no-cost task order.
· Approved Newmar’s request for sewer connection.
