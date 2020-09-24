ELKHART — Mennonite World Conference (MWC) and Anabaptist Mennonite Biblical Seminary (AMBS) have forged a new agreement to provide Anabaptist-based theological and church leadership education to Anabaptists around the globe in both for-credit and noncredit formats.
Through the partnership, pastors and church leaders will be able to take courses in biblical and theological studies, church history and ministry in their home countries, MWC and AMBS officials stated in a recent news release.
A memo of understanding between MWC and AMBS lays out the details of what César García, MWC general secretary from Bogotá, Colombia, describes as a response to a 2003 call for “sharing of gifts” among MWC member churches. AMBS is owned by Mennonite Church Canada and Mennonite Church USA, which are two of 107 member churches (national conferences) of MWC, a “communion of Anabaptist-related churches linked to one another in a worldwide community of faith for fellowship, worship, service and witness” that began in 1925.
“We perceive this relationship with the seminary as a gift that we are receiving from Mennonite Church Canada and Mennonite Church USA in order to support global Anabaptist churches,” said García.
While on the whole, membership is declining among Mennonite churches in the U.S. and Canada, the news release stated, and many Anabaptist-Mennonite churches in the Global South are growing rapidly. Along with this growth comes a need for leaders grounded in Anabaptist faith and theology.
“After more than a half century, several churches born of Mennonite work do not know who the Mennonites are or what their particularity is within the larger Christian family,” wrote Burkina Faso Mennonite church leader Siaka Traoré in Anabaptist Songs in African Hearts, MWC’s Global Mennonite History volume. This need has become more urgent as the Anabaptist family has expanded around the world, said García.
“Now that most of our Anabaptist member churches are in the Global South, we have a huge need to do theology from an Anabaptist perspective in each context,” García said, noting that opportunities for discipleship training as well as more specialized ministerial leadership training would be embraced.
García said that through their online platforms, the most popular evangelical, fundamentalist and charismatic preachers influence theological development in MWC congregations around the world.
AMBS leaders have been working to make Anabaptist educational offerings available to church leaders around the world — in their own contexts. Beginning in 2017–18, former AMBS President Sara Wenger Shenk led an initiative to recruit participants for seminary courses and certificate programs that students could engage from a distance.
Conversations between García and Wenger Shenk — and subsequently with AMBS’s incoming president, David Boshart — about working together to strengthen Anabaptist identity in the global communion led to a meeting in January 2020 to formalize a new partnership. The shared memo of understanding was affirmed in March and April by Mennonite Education Agency and Mennonite Church Canada executive leaders, MWC Faith and Life Commission leaders and Executive Committee members, and the AMBS Board of Directors.
According to “points of convergence” outlined in the memo of understanding, both MWC and AMBS are dedicated to strengthening the life and ministry of the churches they serve and to cultivating their rich heritage as Anabaptist organizations. They see their new partnership as a way to join their gifts in building up the church and its ministries together.
Among the gifts that MWC brings to the partnership are an extensive network of international relationships and connections, communication channels and an accountability structure, officials stated in the news release. MWC leaders will help identify professors from around the globe who can offer global perspectives as sessional faculty members at AMBS. They will also promote program and course offerings to member churches.
