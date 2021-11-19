SYRACUSE — Indiana-based Aluminum Insights plans to invest $17.5 million in a new aluminum extrusion facility in the Syracuse Technology Park.
The company’s equipment will be installed in a new 76,000-square-foot building, which features 500 kilowatts of rooftop solar panels and eight acres of native grassland and trees surrounding the plant. A company news release states the investment will enable the company to serve a group of customers in the Upper Midwest to support their extrusion needs.
The extrusion press, made by Italy-based Presezzi Extrusion Group, is a 2,920-ton, 8-inch press line that includes the latest in automation and mechanical technology and advanced safety features. In addition to the highly automated press line, Aluminum Insights operates several CNC fabrication work cells that include routing, cutting and machining of extrusions.
Based on Aluminum Insights’ job creation plans, the Indiana Economic Development Corp. committed $825,000 in the form of incentive-based tax credits.
“Bringing equipment of this caliber to a new facility designed specifically for this purpose will enable us to operate at a very high level from inception.” said Jeff Miller, Aluminum Insights CEO. “For those in our surrounding communities interested in learning something new, this business creates unique opportunities to be part of a world-class team and world-class extrusion operation.”
Site construction is underway, led by Ancon Construction of Goshen. Installation of the extrusion equipment, according to the company, will begin in early January and is expected to be operational in April.
About Aluminum Insights was founded in 2020 by Steve Brenneman, the founder of Aluminum Trailer Co.; Jeff Miller, former general manager at Chore-Time; and Niles Graber Alvarez, former consulting manager at Crowe and founder of Menno Tea.
