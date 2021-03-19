Almost a year after protests, local police work on improvements

GOSHEN — As the Goshen Police Department works with a consulting group on updating policies and improving practices this year, at least one activist and one entrepreneur believe local police are taking steps in the right direction to address issues, complaints, the anger and the hurt that were expressed during the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020.
Both figures, who are Black, were generally supportive of local police during interviews, saying the departments in Goshen and Elkhart have good officers who work well in their communities. But they also advocated for ongoing education, accountability and a perpetual stride toward improvement.
“I think education really is the key. You have to teach people how to deal with certain situations or how to deal with certain people. Because we’ve all grown up different,” said Curibee Coleman, an activist who also works as a recruiter for the city of Elkhart. “I think that we have a lot of good police officers on the force who do do the right thing. And I want to see that continue to happen as well.”
Coleman was at the forefront of a few of the protests held in Goshen and Elkhart last year, having organized them while a tsunami of outrage spread across the country in reaction to the death of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer.
Meanwhile, Art Hicks watched the demonstrations unfold nationwide from the perspective of an entrepreneur and an African-American man. He was unhappy with the incidents of recent police brutality, which not only claimed Floyd’s life but those of other Black Americans such as Breonna Taylor in Louisville last March.
“Yes, I was very disappointed. Would I say I’m disappointed at all police officers? No,” said Hicks, whose companies include Viviscape Software in Goshen.
He was also upset at the violence and looting that erupted in some cities out of the ensuing protests.
“I don’t even think it was just a Black thing. I think it was us-as-a-country thing. Like, we were up in arms with each other,” he said.
Black Lives Matter protests in Goshen and Elkhart over the summer never escalated to violence in the form of serious injuries or mass property damage — a couple vehicles were said to have had side-mirror damages in two separate incidents. But an evolving series of demonstrations on May 31 did become intense to the point where protesters, angry, shouting and chanting, faced off against police in riot gear in the streets of downtown Goshen. That situation eventually de-escalated on its own as the clock ticked close to midnight.
Coleman was involved in the initial phases of those demonstrations earlier that day. Though hurt and frustrated by Floyd’s death, her goal was to raise voices and have the message heard while marching a path of non-violence.
“There’s a way we can do things, but doing it in a violent way, it’s not going to work. We have to be able to listen to each other. I need to listen to you, you need to listen to me. And fighting, it never solves everything,” Coleman said. “I’m mad. I’m angry. These are my people I’m seeing being killed, murdered, on live TV. So yes, I’m infuriated. But you know, fighting back or striking back has never been the answer. Let’s figure out what the problem is, let’s sit down and talk about it, no matter how hard the conversation, and let’s solve it.”
Hicks, again, opposed the violence he saw and described it as the wrong form of unity which created no solutions to the issue. But he also viewed the outrage as a symptom that leaders had not been listening to people. Overall, he and Coleman pointed to understanding and open minds as necessary for moving forward.
“I think education is a solution,” Hicks said.
HEARING THE MESSAGE
The Goshen Police Department seemed to hear the messages from the protests.
The city Board of Public Works amended a police policy covering responses to resistance by adding new items. One requires officers to intervene if they witness another officer responding inappropriately to resistance by a person; another states chokeholds and strangleholds are prohibited for arrests, but reserved for deadly force situations — the policy describes deadly force as allowed if an officer reasonably believes a subject poses a threat of serious bodily injury or to prevent a “forcible felony.”
The board’s Aug. 3 vote came after several protests were held from May 31 through July. From minutes of the meeting, Police Chief Jose Miller said the chokehold item clarified an existing department policy, while the intervention item was a more direct statement to a situation already indirectly covered by other policies.
The response to resistance policy was amended three months after it had already been updated along with four other policies from 2019 in April and early May. The department had also added a lead safety program policy in that same period.
The board in December then approved hiring California-based consulting firm, Lexipol LLC, to further review and propose updated police department policies and best practices through at least 2021.
“This program will help us keep us updated, with an eye on law, equity and inclusion. The service also helps track training and officers’ understanding of our policies, as they exist today and as they change in the future,” Miller and Mayor Jeremy Stutsman said in joint statement to The News.
Miller had declined to be interviewed on progress being made since last year’s protest.
“The police department does not believe participating in an interview to review events of last year would encourage unity in our community,” Miller said in a separate statement. “These events, unfortunately, divided some residents in our community and across the nation. We, as a police department, stand behind what was written in the release from Mayor Stutsman and myself that we, ‘fully support each and every person’s freedom of speech and their right to legally assemble and protest.’”
APPLYING FEEDBACK
Meanwhile, Elkhart Police Chief Kris Seymore said the department works to continuously improve, be more responsive and listen to what residents have to say.
“If we can apply what the feedback is from the community, if it’s something that we can apply and do better, we should always strive to do that where we can,” Seymore said. “We have to listen. We can’t bury our head in the sand and refuse to acknowledge what people are saying, what their concerns are.”
Seymore was appointed chief last July after serving as detective on the Elkhart County Homicide Unit. On improvements, he pointed to efforts that included de-escalation training for officers. The department is also working through policies and recommendations from a study by the Police Executive Research Forum. The nonprofit firm was contracted amid outcry after two officers were charged in a police brutality case in late 2018.
Seymore said some criticism of police procedures has been accurate, and that some specific uses of force may be questionable. He also said sometimes people don’t fully understand the purposes involved in police actions.
“If you look at how we are trained, and how use of force is applied, then understanding that helps the cause, so to speak,” Seymore said. “We’re working hard to do our part. We want to see our department be professional, and we want our community to support us, but not at any cost.”
Seymore said the department wants to support people’s right to protest, but officers do draw the line at injuries and damages. He believed Elkhart police had good relationships with protesters last year, with outreach being extended by both sides: police and protesters.
Officers, including former Chief Chris Snyder, walked with protesters during a demonstration in downtown Elkhart last June.
Coleman believes the department, along with Mayor Rod Roberson, have worked to improve policy and accountability.
“Even though there’s a lot of work that needs yet to be done, they are taking those tiny steps to make sure that everybody’s treated fairly, to make sure the protests did mean something, not just for the Brown and Black faces of the community, but for everybody,” Coleman said.
Moving forward, she said she wants to see training to continue, more education for police, better understanding of people’s behavior, and for conversations on injustices to continue.
“We have a long way to go, we have a long road ahead of us. The hard conversations have to keep coming; we have to keep discussing; we have to keep educating. But violence is never the way,” she said.
Hicks also advocated for ongoing training for police, similar to continuous improvement programs in businesses, as well as better screening tactics for prospective new officers.
“Any time there is a situation in any type of business or organization that has structure, there should be ongoing training and ongoing screening. Making sure who is working on your team is not going to be somebody that’s a liability,” Hicks said.
He pointed out police have a difficult job as they respond to various situations, and he believes agencies do stay on top of continuous improvement as best as they can.
“With keeping the peace, I think Goshen police and Elkhart police … I think they’re doing their job quite well,” he said, adding he’s not had any bad interactions personally, or seen or heard of a lot of racial profiling.
STATE LEVEL
While departments work on improvements on the local level, action is also occurring on the state level.
The Indiana General Assembly is en route to passing a bill that prohibits chokeholds under certain circumstances and establishes a misdemeanor crime for officers who turn off body cameras in order to conceal criminal acts. The measure also requires mandatory de-escalation training as part of the state law enforcement training board’s use-of-force curriculum, requires departments to seek a prospective officer’s employment records from other agencies that employed them, and creates a procedure for the training board to decertify officers who committed misconduct.
The House first passed the bill unanimously in February, and it cleared the state Senate by a unanimous vote Tuesday. The bill was sent back to the House for final action.
