On June 29, 1613, London’s original Globe Theatre, where many of Shakespeare’s plays were performed, was destroyed by a fire sparked by a cannon shot during a performance of “Henry VIII.”
On this date
In 1520, Montezuma II, the ninth and last emperor of the Aztecs, died in Tenochtitlan under unclear circumstances (some say he was killed by his own subjects; others, by the Spanish).
In 1776, the Virginia state constitution was adopted, and Patrick Henry was made governor.
In 1880, France annexed Tahiti, which became a French colony on December 30, 1880.
In 1927, the first trans-Pacific airplane flight was completed as U.S. Army Air Corps Lt. Lester J. Maitland and Lt. Albert F. Hegenberger arrived at Wheeler Field in Hawaii aboard the Bird of Paradise, an Atlantic-Fokker C-2, after flying 2,400 miles from Oakland, California, in 25 hours, 50 minutes.
In 1933, actor-director Roscoe “Fatty” Arbuckle died in New York at age 46.
In 1946, authorities in British-ruled Palestine arrested more than 2,700 Jews in an attempt to stamp out extremists.
In 1995, the space shuttle Atlantis and the Russian Mir space station linked in orbit, beginning a historic five-day voyage as a single ship. A department store in Seoul (sohl), South Korea, collapsed, killing at least 500 people. Actress Lana Turner died in Century City, California, at age 74.
In 2006, the Supreme Court ruled, 5-3, that President George W. Bush’s plan to try Guantanamo Bay detainees in military tribunals violated U.S. and international law.
Ten years ago
China and Taiwan signed a tariff-slashing trade pact that boosted economic ties and further eased political tensions six decades after the rivals split amid civil war. Talk show host Larry King announced he would step down from his CNN show in the autumn after 25 years on the air.
Five years ago
A deeply divided Supreme Court upheld the use of a controversial drug, midazolam, in lethal-injection executions. (Executions that employed midazolam took longer than usual and raised concerns that the drug did not perform its intended task of putting inmates into a coma-like sleep.) A car bomb killed Egypt’s chief prosecutor, Hisham Barakat, in the country’s first assassination of a senior official in 25 years. Stanley Cup winners Nicklas Lidstrom, Chris Pronger and Sergei Fedorov and former NHL star Phil Housley were among the seven newcomers in the Hockey Hall of Fame.
One year ago
Former New York City police detective Luis Alvarez, who was a leader in the fight to maintain the Sept. 11 Victims Compensation Fund, died of cancer at the age of 53. In Major League Baseball’s first game in Europe, the New York Yankees outlasted the Boston Red Sox 17-13 in a London game that stretched for four hours and 42 minutes, just three minutes shy of the record for a nine-inning game.
Today’s Birthdays
Songwriter L. Russell Brown is 80. Singer-songwriter Garland Jeffreys is 77. Actor Gary Busey is 76. Actor-turned-politican-turned-radio personality Fred Grandy is 72. Rock musician Ian Paice (Deep Purple) is 72. Singer Don Dokken (Dokken) is 67. Rock singer Colin Hay (Men At Work) is 67. Actress Amanda Donohoe is 58. Actress Judith Hoag is 57. Violinist Anne-Sophie Mutter is 57. Actress Kathleen Wilhoite is 56. Rap DJ Shadow is 48. Actor Lance Barber is 47. Actor-dancer Will Kemp is 43. Actress Zuleikha Robinson is 43. Rock musician Sam Farrar is 42. Singer Nicole Scherzinger is 42. Comedian Colin Jost is 38. Actress Lily Rabe is 38. Rhythm and blues singer Aundrea Fimbres is 37. Actress Camila Mendes (TV: “Riverdale”) is 26.
