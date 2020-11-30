Goshen, IN (46526)

Today

Cloudy. Snow showers developing in the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low near 30F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 40%.