SHIPSHEWANA [mdash] Jay D. Wingard, 63, of Shipshewana, died at 9:05 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, due to a short illness. He was born on July 14, 1957, in LaGrange County, to Joseph and Nora (Miller) Wingard. On June 18, 1981, in Topeka, he married Ruth Ann Yoder,…