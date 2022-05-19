GOSHEN — A man facing three felony counts of dealing in cocaine appeared in Elkhart County Circuit Court early Thursday morning for his initial hearing.
Byron Wheeler, 33, is currently facing two Level 2 felony counts of dealing in cocaine with a weight of at least 10 grams, and a third Level 4 felony count of dealing in cocaine with a weight of at least 1 gram, but less than 5 grams.
The two Level 2 felony charges reportedly stem from Wheeler’s arrest in Elkhart County following an incident in April of 2020, while the Level 4 felony charge stems from a separate incident in March of 2020.
Following a reading of the charges, Judge Michael Christofeno entered a preliminary plea of not guilty on Wheeler’s behalf.
According to Christofeno, the advisory sentence for each of the Level 2 felony charges is 17 1/2 years in prison, though Wheeler could potentially face between 10-30 years per charge. Each charge also holds the potential for up to $10,000 in fines, he explained.
As for the Level 4 felony charge, Christofeno said Level 4 felonies carry an advisory prison sentence of six years, with the option of between two and 12 years and a $10,000 fine.
When asked about representation, Wheeler indicated that he planned on hiring his own private attorney, which he said could take a couple of weeks.
In the meantime, Christofeno declared Wheeler indigent and appointed the Elkhart County Public Defender’s Office to represent him, with the understanding that Wheeler can hire his own private council at any time moving forward.
Christofeno then set a number of upcoming hearing dates for Wheeler. His pretrial conference is currently set for June 16, followed by a July 14 omnibus date and a Sept. 29 trial status conference.
Wheeler’s jury trial is currently set for Nov. 7.
Christofeno then ordered probation to prepare and file with the court a written bond report, noting that the court will set the matter for a bond hearing upon receipt of that report.
MURRY GUILTY PLEA
A Goshen woman is facing approximately one year on home detention after pleading guilty to a Level 6 felony charge of escape during Elkhart County Circuit Court proceedings Thursday.
Precious Murry withdrew her initial plea of not guilty Thursday and entered a plea of guilty for the escape charge. The charge reportedly stems from an incident in October of 2021 when Murry knowingly or intentionally violated a previous home detention order by removing her electronic monitoring device.
By pleading guilty to the escape charge, Murry also admitted violating the terms of her previous probation order through community corrections placement in Elkhart County Community Corrections stemming from a previous case back in February of 2017.
According to Judge Christofeno, a Level 6 felony charge carries a minimum jail sentence of six months and a maximum of two and a half years. However, under her plea agreement, Murry is currently looking at an expected sentence of one year at the Indiana Department of Correction to be served alternatively on home detention with community corrections.
Following the acceptance of her guilty plea, Christofeno set Murry’s sentencing hearing for June 16. Christofeno also entered a violation of probation judgment against her and set the probation violation for dispositional hearing, also June 16.