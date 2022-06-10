GOSHEN — On Friday, volunteers from Goshen Health partnered with Cultivate Food Rescue to distribute weekend meals for children in need.
The distribution sites were located at Shanklin Park at 11 a.m., Roxbury Park at 11:30 a.m. and Pringle Park at 11:45 a.m.
“We did run out at all three parks,” said Goshen Health Community Engagement Coordinator Kati Tipton.
Each site had 60 meals to distribute.
“We started with that amount because we weren’t sure the response that we would get," Tipton said. "We can work with Cultivate Food Rescue to increase capacity. It is going to depend on what they’re able to provide. We did initially talk with them about 100 meals per park, so a total about 300.
"Basically what is going to happen is I’m going to follow up with Cultivate and let them know that we did go through all of them and that we had a need for more. From there we will just see what the capacity is that they are able to provide. For next week I will follow up with Cultivate and see if we can go up to 100 per park.”
Tipton mentioned that any meals not distributed will be donated to The Window in downtown Goshen.
