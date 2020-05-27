The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northeastern Elkhart County, southeastern Cass County in Michigan, and southwestern St. Joseph County in Michigan until 3:30 p.m.
At 2:54 p.m., a severe thunderstorm was located near Middlebury or near Goshen, moving north at 10 mph.
The hazards associated with this storm are 60 mph wind gusts and quarter-size hail.
Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding and trees, the National Weather Service of Northern Indiana reports.
Locations impacted include Elkhart, Goshen, Middlebury, Bristol, White Pigeon, Union and Mottville.
This includes Interstate 80 in Indiana between mile markers 95 and 108.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
