NAPPANEE — On Monday the Nappanee City Council approved an amendment to the parks and recreation ordinance that will open the door to allowing those renting the West Park Pavilion for an event to request to have alcohol at the event.
Council Member Dustin Geyer still had some questions about the city’s liability that he addressed to Council Member Ben Leavitt, whose business is insurance and City Attorney Brian Hoffer. He asked Leavitt if there was any insurance needed above what the park board is requiring.
“Not at this point because the city is not involved other than allowing it and ensuring they have the proper liquor licenses," Leavitt responded. "We’ll probably have to revisit it when discussion comes up about the golf course.”
Geyer asked Hoffer if something were to happen and the city was named in a lawsuit was he confident the city was covered. Hoffer first pointed out that all renters sign a waiver of liability and he said the city does have significant coverage.
“The park board has rules and procedures and if we’re following them that’s our first line of defense," he added.
Park Superintendent Chris Davis said when someone fills out a rental form whether in paper or online they’ll be asked if they want alcohol and if they say yes, they’ll be given the entire policy.
“They’ll receive almost the entire alcohol policy so they know what’s expected of them,” he said.
Davis reminded the council they would need to get permission from the park board and “even if approved by the park board if all the paperwork is not in before the event they won’t be able to have it.”
The council unanimously approved the amended ordinance on third and final reading.
Interlocal Agreement
Mayor Phil Jenkins introduced the interlocal agreement with the City of Goshen for Level II electric vehicle charging stations. He explained it was an Indiana Department of Transportation grant that Michiana Area Council of Government secured on behalf of Goshen and Nappanee, which would allow for two Level II charging stations in Nappanee and a Level 3 DCFC (Direct Current Fast Charging) EVCS in Goshen.
Jenkins said likely locations for the charging stations would be the southwest corner of the pavilion and the north side of the Walnut Street library parking lot. He said it was an 80-20 matching grant but the city’s 20% is being covered by a private donor. He said 2025 would be the year for planning and 2026 for implementation. The total cost for both charging stations is $47,900 and the 20% portion is $9,500.
“The biggest cost would be getting the electricity there but the pavilion already has electricity,” he said.
Jenkins thought it might take an hour to charge a vehicle with the Level II stations.
“So that’s an hour that they’re in your downtown," he continued. “It would be app based so they’ll pay for the electricity they use — the city won’t be providing that for free.”
Council Member Amy Rosa asked who would be taking possession and would be responsible for the maintenance, and Jenkins responded the city would.
Leavitt commented that it would be nice to know what Goshen charges. The council unanimously approved entering in the agreement. The Board of Works approved the agreement at last week’s meeting.
Avoid C.R. 52
Mayor Jenkins said work on Woodview Drive, or C.R. 52 east, is ongoing and Northern Indiana Public Service Co is still working on relocation utilities so the road is closed and with construction on the west side of C.R. 52 due to the Wellfield subdivision.
“We advise you just avoid C.R. 52 in Nappanee," Jenkins said. "We apologize for the inconvenience but we know what we’re doing will be better in the long run.”
He said they’d try to keep the public informed.
In other business:
• Approved on third and final reading the rezoning of 1755 E. Market St. from I-1 to B-2 for a Family Dollar Store.
• Heard a Memorial Day parade and ceremony is planned for May 29 with the parade starting at 10:30 a.m. with the ceremony at 11 a.m. at City Hall and will include the Northwood High School marching band, the Indiana 7th Artillery will shoot the canon and Steve Hunsberger will sing.