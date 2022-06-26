GOSHEN — An Alabama man is dead following an Friday incident involving attaching an RV to a truck in Goshen.
Larry Turner, 62, Birmingham, Ala., died after of being pinned under his Chevrolet Silverado pickup, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff's Office report.
Officers and medics responded to the scene at 12:19 p.m., at 2216 E. Kercher Road, and the report cites a witness to the incident.
"According to the witness, a transport driver hauling a 5th wheel RV trailer, he observed a person who was hooking up an RV trailer in the row just to the south of his location," the report stated. "He said he heard scraping noises which got his attention. He looked over to see the guy in the next row outside his truck with the RV trailer attached attempted to get into vehicle-1 as it was rolling backwards without a driver."
The report added that the witness apparently thought he saw the driver, Turner, get into his truck, and therefore be able to stop the truck from rolling back.
"The witness pulled his trailer out of the spot and circled around in between rows and he then saw the guy outside the driver’s side of the truck partially underneath the truck laying on his back," it stated.
Life saving measures were attempted however it was determined that Turner was deceased. The Elkhart County Coroner was contacted and the incident is still under investigation, including the specific causes of and factors involved in Turner's death.
The Indiana State Police and Dept. of Transportation responded to inspect the truck for equipment related failures.