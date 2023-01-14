On Jan. 23, the Goshen City Council is planning a second, final vote on increasing stormwater user fees, to be assessed biannually on county property tax bills. An ordinance to increase the fees was approved by the council at its Dec. 19 meeting.
What will those increased fees mean?
According to Jason Kauffman, stormwater coordinator for the city, Goshen is part of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership, which oversees the stormwater user fee. Composed of the governments of the city of Elkhart, the city of Goshen, Elkhart County and the town of Bristol, the partnership is “a cooperative effort to implement the Municipal Separate Storm Sewer System (MS4) plan” of the four governmental entities, the partnership’s website notes.
Established in 2006 at a rate of $1.25 per month, or $15 per year, the stormwater user fee goes toward funding the work of the partnership in helping to implement the MS4 plan
Kauffman believes the increase in the stormwater fee is needed at this time.
“An increase in the collected stormwater funds will allow the City of Goshen to work towards addressing existing drainage issues throughout our community,” Kauffman said. “It will provide funding for public improvement projects to improve stormwater runoff management. It will provide funding to invest in additional water level monitoring beyond the existing USGS river gauge on the Elkhart River. It will cover the costs of public storm sewer maintenance and cleaning, street sweeping, and the disposal of the collected debris. It will provide funding to continue public education and involvement efforts, and it will allow the city to support our local community and watershed partners.”
In addition, Kauffman believes the fee increase will allow non-stormwater funds being used to pay for stormwater-related projects to be freed up and put toward other public improvement projects.
“For example, City of Goshen Redevelopment funds have been used to fund several large projects like the two-stage ditch along a section of Horn Ditch from C.R. 31 to College Avenue, the installation of a stormwater detention basin at the intersection of Steury Avenue-East Lincoln Avenue, drainage improvements to Lighthouse Lane and The Crossing Subdivision to address ongoing drainage issues, and public improvements for the East College Avenue Development Project to allow for industrial development and drainage improvements,” he said.
STORMWATER REPORT
In December, the St. Joseph River Basin Commission published a report analyzing over decade of water quality data collected by the Elkhart County Health Department, according to a city of Goshen news release.
The report, prepared as part of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership’s long-term surface water monitoring program, found that the percentage of samples exceeding the water quality standards for E. coli and phosphorus is trending upwards over time.
Turkey and Yellow Creek had E. coli levels 13,000 times the state standard for full-body contact recreation. These sites also had the highest phosphorus levels of all sites sampled, exceeding the standard in 89% of 2021 samples. Yellow Creek and Turkey Creek, along with the streams that drain to them, emerged as areas of concern with regard to E. coli contamination and phosphorus levels. Larger waterbodies like the Elkhart River and St. Joseph River had much lower instances of exceedance.
With its urban and agricultural areas, Kauffman believes the county has the potential to have a large impact on the health of waterways flowing to the Elkhart and St. Joseph rivers and ultimately to the Great Lakes. E. coli and nutrient pollution (i.e., nitrogen and phosphorus) are known issues.
“The way we treat the land is reflected in the water that flows downstream,” he said. “This is a core principle to remember when making decisions on how to manage water resources and one I and my colleagues consider daily. The importance of watershed wide partnerships to protect and clean up our local water resources is reflected well in the surface water monitoring report published by the St. Joseph River Basin Commission as water flows from one community to the next and what one community does will have impacts on those downstream.
“Together the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership along with its partners the Elkhart County Soil and Water Conservation District, the Elkhart River Restoration Association, and the St. Joseph River Basin Commission are working to address the water quality issues identified in the surface water monitoring report.”
Kauffman said a prime example of the potential impact urban and agricultural areas can have on the health of our waterways is when our ditches, creeks, and river turn a “chocolate milk” brown color after heavy rain due to all of the sediment washed into the water.
“Sediment is an excellent transporter of other pollutants like E. coli, nitrogen and phosphorus, which can lead to human health impacts and algae blooms,” he said. “In addition, the hard surface areas (e.g., roads, parking lots, sidewalks, roofs) found in urban areas create large amounts of stormwater runoff that if not managed correctly can reach our ditches, streams and rivers too quickly causing downstream flooding and bank erosion concerns. Furthermore, any pollutant (e.g., sediment, oil, pet waste, grass clippings, trash, etc.) found on hard surface areas will be picked up by the stormwater runoff and potentially transported to a local waterway untreated causing harm to aquatic plants and organisms.”
Two examples of these issues, he said, can be seen in how the Goshen Dam Pond has filled up with sediment over the years caused by sediment being carried downstream as a result of soil washing off of farm fields and the erosion of creek and river banks caused by fast-moving water during and after heavy rain events.
The second example he gave is the amount of trash that ends up in the ditches, creeks and rivers of the Elkhart River and St. Joe River Watersheds and beyond due to inappropriate management of trash at businesses and homes, and by travelers.
“The impacts of sediment pollution on the health of our local waterways may not be as visible after the rain is gone and the water is no longer brown in color, but the impacts are still there,” Kauffman added. “While the impacts of trash pollution are always visible and can be seen when walking or boating along a waterway. Just this year, the City of Goshen pulled trailer loads of Styrofoam trash out of Horn Ditch and continues to work with industries located along Horn Ditch to properly manage their trash to prevent it from entering Horn Ditch. One such clean up was in partnership with Lippert Components to remove trash that had washed downstream and been captured by a downed tree along their property.”
The city greatly appreciates the time and effort given by Lippert employees to help city employees to address this issue, Kauffman said.
“Another issue was along the Elkhart River where a resident was found to be dumping tires into the river and city staff removed two trailer loads of tires to be recycled,” he said. “Trash is a stormwater pollutant of concern but was not included in the surface water report as it is not one of the water quality parameters routinely sampled by the Elkhart County Health Department. One way the City of Goshen works to address the issue of trash is to install stormwater treatment units on those storm sewers that drain directly to our local waterways untreated.”
Kauffman said that the Goshen Stormwater Department encourages and works with property owners to vegetate areas of bare soil on their property to prevent sediment from reaching a storm drain or a waterway; to pick up after their pets as pet waste is a source of E. coli; encourages property owners to minimize their use of fertilizers, to clean up grass clippings and leaves from hard surface areas, to properly dispose of trash and recycling items so they do not become a stormwater pollutant in local waterways; and more.
The Goshen Stormwater Department also works with developers and contractors on construction projects through site development management and site inspections to ensure stormwater does not interact with potential pollutants like sediment, concrete washout, fuel and other chemicals; to ensure bare soils are adequately stabilized; and to ensure stormwater runoff is properly managed through containment in stormwater basins where it can soak into the soil. These efforts persist after construction is completed through the periodic inspection of post-construction stormwater measures like storm drains and stormwater basins.
The Goshen Stormwater Department has two “rules of thumb” for stormwater runoff. The first is “only rain down the drain” and the second is “slow it down, spread it out, and soak it in.” By following these rules of thumb, Kauffman said, the impacts of stormwater runoff on local waterways and downstream communities can be minimized.
Yellow Creek and Turkey Creek, along with the streams that drain to them, emerged as areas of concern with regard to E. coli contamination and phosphorus levels. Phosphorus is an important nutrient for crops, he said, but too much in streams can lead to excess plant growth, oxygen depletion and fish kills.
The general public is asked to stay out of our local waterways for 72 hours after a heavy rain event to avoid contact with potentially high and harmful levels of E. coli, which Kauffman said is an indicator of fecal contamination and is a public health concern as it can cause serious illness in humans.
“This is very true and that is why the general public is encouraged to stay out of our local waterways for 72 hours after a heavy rain event,” he said. “In addition, it is good practice when coming into contact with waterways to wash your hands before eating or to take a shower after swimming in the water to protect your health and that of your family.
“Clean water for everyone may seem like an unattainable goal for an individual to accomplish,” he said, “but if we work together watershed wide to prevent stormwater pollution we can have a positive impact on our local waterways and those communities downstream.”
The analysis of the water quality data completed by Michiana Area Council of Governments’ aquatic ecologist Dr. Kate Barrett said that the data collected by the Elkhart County Health Department shows local waterways routinely exceed water quality targets for clean water and there is significant work yet to be done to improve the quality of our local waterways. While this is concerning and something the Stormwater Partnership is working to address with other partnership organizations, Kauffman said, with proper care these water quality issues can be addressed and recreational use of our local waterways can continue.
In addition, the work of Elkhart aquatic biologist Daragh Deegan has revealed a healthy fish population, including several endangered fish species, and a review of aquatic organisms called macroinvertebrates (e.g., dragonfly nymphs) has revealed species that require high-quality water to survive. Thus, local waterways are impaired, Kauffman said, but they are very much alive and through our collective efforts to manage stormwater runoff the goal of the Greater Elkhart County Stormwater Partnership of “Clean Water for Everyone” can someday be achieved.
A REGIONAL APPROACH
Dr. Barrett said, “The major issues identified in the report are unfortunately ubiquitous throughout the county (and in the St. Joseph River Basin as a whole). However, for Goshen specifically, if we look at the trends in water quality for Rock Run Creek, what jumps out to me are the high TSS (total suspended solids) levels. TSS is a measure of the concentration of particles in the water, and it can be a detriment to the functioning of rivers and streams; for regulated drains, high TSS can mean increased maintenance costs to dredge out the muck, and for fish, high TSS can clog their gills and smother their natural spawning habitat.”
Barrett concurred with Kaufmann about E. coli also being an issue.
“Rock Run also has high bacterial counts, which is concerning from a public health standpoint because this can make people very sick. Phosphorus and nitrates tend to be high throughout the county, so it is not necessarily a problem strictly limited to Goshen. Because the monitored streams and rivers are flowing into Goshen and out, we can’t state with 100% confidence that the issues I highlight here are originating from Goshen. We can say, however, that there is a problem with E. coli, TSS and high nutrients. Likely, the high coverage of impervious surfaces (parking lots, driveways, roads, etc.) are allowing dirty runoff to enter these waterways.”
Barrett pointed out that the region is a watershed, and that residents can take small actions to promote positive change that is reflected in improvements in water quality.
“If you are a landowner in rural or urban settings, small steps to take include making sure your septic systems are functioning properly, plant a rain garden, plant native wetland and prairie plants that can soak up excess water and nutrients,” she said. “Look at the labels on your laundry detergents and soaps.
“You can also bring your concerns to city and county governments,” Barrett added. “Promoting green infrastructure such as permeable concrete, grassed waterways, created wetlands, increasing urban canopy cover by planting trees, and involving the public in community planning, can add up so that we are treating the land in such a way that it improves water quality, which is something we all need to lead healthy lives.”
Barrett said that in this analysis, the goal was to make publicly available water quality data for Elkhart County — amounting to over a decade’s worth of data.
“Some of the numbers, particularly with regard to E. coli, are shocking,” she said. “E. coli levels should not exceed 235 bacteria per sample of water; and in some places such as Turkey and Yellow Creek, we saw levels in the millions. This should hopefully galvanize people to think about their role in how the water is doing.
“While it may be true that people don’t swim or drink out of Weaver Ditch, the truth of the matter is this water goes somewhere else, where the impacts are cumulative and we have a responsibility to know and act upon the data being collected by the Stormwater Partnership. We each are part of the problem of nonpoint source pollution, but we can also be part of the solution.”