GOSHEN — Ahead of today’s Census Day, Indiana ranked ninth in 2020 Census self-responses.
According to U.S. Census Bureau figures, the Hoosier self-response rate was roughly 38% Tuesday afternoon, “which is good,” said Tim Swarens, Census media specialist for the state.
“We’re ninth in the nation in terms of the self-response rate at this point,” Swarens said Tuesday. “Tomorrow is April 1, Census Day, and so we’re continuing to encourage people to self-respond. The self-response period will run, at this point, into the summer. We have had to adjust the timeline because of the pandemic. Field operations have been suspended.”
With a first-ever online option for submissions, Hoosiers are now able to be counted digitally, which directly impacts the allocation of future federal funds to local communities.
“About $675 billion a year in federal funds are distributed based on Census data, and it’s money that helps pay for hospitals, it helps pay for emergency services, for schools and lots of other essential services,” Swarens said. “So it’s really important to get a complete, accurate count, so communities are getting the money they need to provide key services.”
In Goshen, the Complete Count Committee was established in April 2019 by Mayor Jeremy Stutsman and coordinated by Rossa Deegan, assistant planning and zoning administrator for Goshen.
That committee is made up of a group of community stakeholders — key figures in the local schools and Goshen College, community and faith-based organizations, media and radio, the Chamber of Commerce and city government.
“I think given the circumstances at the moment, it’s really important to note how important the Census is in terms of our social safety network,” Deegan said Tuesday.
“We have a number of organizations in the city and different entities that rely on things like Medicaid and Medicare funding, Head Start, WIC, senior nutritional programs, school lunches and different things; all of that is in some way tied back to Census data. And I think at the moment, with how much organizations are going to rely on that kind of funding, a good, strong, accurate Census count is more important than ever.”
According to an October 2019 report from The Goshen News, a recent project at George Washington University identified 55 programs in Indiana that receive more than $17 billion based on data from the 2010 Census.
“And it’s not just money,” Deegan added in that report. “The makeup of the U.S. House of Representatives, for example, is determined by each census count.”
Deegan said he submitted his 2020 response by cellphone, for a household of four, which clocked in at roughly nine minutes to complete.
“It was really easy, really simple, really accessible,” he said. “And so that was a good option and appropriate, I think, for the time where we have so many people at home.”
With most college students vacated from schools, both Deegan and Swarens noted the importance of counting students in their respective school locales.
“A lot of parents and families have had their college students return home,” Deegan said. “The information I’ve been given on that is, unless otherwise notified, they’re still going to get counted at the college they go to. So unless they’re stated as living at home all year-round, that’s something important for them to keep in mind. I’d stress families should probably contact colleges if they haven’t heard from them, if they’re still unsure about how to do that count. But universities, colleges rely on funding tied back to the Census as well with their count.”
The 2020 Census is open for self-response online at 2020Census.gov, over the phone by calling the number provided in invitations and by paper through the mail.
