INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana authorities have revoked the license of LaGrange County auto dealership.
Flexible Auto Sales LLC is accused of scamming dozens of Hoosier auto buyers, according to a news release from the office of the Indiana Secretary of State. A lawsuit filed claims the business, owned and operated by John Allen, Elkhart, rolled back millions of miles on the odometers.
In addition to revoking the license, a $1,500 fine was also issued to the dealership for other violations. The Secretary of State’s Auto Dealer Services Division has regulatory and enforcement authority over new and used car dealers.
Last week, the Indiana Secretary of State’s Office announced that it had joined with the Indiana Attorney General’s investigation of the matter.
Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales advises consumers to report any suspicious dealer activity to the Secretary of State’s Auto Dealers Division and the Indiana AG’s office.
“If an auto dealer is operating unlawfully, our office will take swift action, as in this case,” Morales said in the release. “We will not stand by and watch Hoosier auto buyers get taken advantage of. Our office will continue to work to ensure auto dealers are regulated and consumers are protected.”
The license revocation order can be found on the Indiana Secretary of State’s website at https://myweb.in.gov/SOS/AAOnline/, as well as other information, including how to file a complaint.