NAPPANEE [mdash] Elizabeth Mae Mullet, 84, of Nappanee, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at her residence. She was born Sept. 14, 1935, in Nappanee, to Harvey and Fannie (Schmucker) Yoder. On Oct. 27, 1955, she married Delmar J. Mullet in Milford. Elizabeth was a homemaker and a member o…