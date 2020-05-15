Two more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Noble County by the Indiana State Department of Health Friday. That brings the total of deaths in Noble County to 19.
In Elkhart County, another 20 people were diagnosed as being positive for the novel coronavirus since Thursday.
Here are Friday's numbers:
Statewide — 26,655 positive tests, up 614; 1,550 deaths, up 42; 165,448 tested, up 5,236 with 16.1% of those testing positive.
Elkhart County — 609 positive tests, up 20; 22 deaths, zero new; 4,826 tested.
LaGrange County — 48 positive tests, up two; two deaths, zero new; 270 tested.
Noble County — 147 positive tests, up three; 19 deaths, up two; 621 tested.
Kosciusko County — 55 positive tests, up five; one death, zero new; 1,129 tested.
St. Joseph County — 921 positive tests, up 24; 28 deaths, zero new; 6,893 tested.
Marshall County —39 positive tests, zero new; one death, zero new; 881 tested.
UPDATE
Trilogy Health Services, which operates Greenleaf Health Campus in Elkhart, has updated its website to show that one more person had died of a COVID-19-related illness at Greenleaf, bringing its total to 14 residents.
Hubbard Hill in Elkhart has reported one COVID-19-related death on its website.
